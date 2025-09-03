How UNC Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule Looks
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team now has its official ACC conference schedule. Head Coach Courtney Banghart and her coaching staff have assembled a talented roster during the offseason, despite losing experienced players from last season. It will be interesting to see how Coach Banghart utilizes her roster, considering the unique mix of players she now has heading into the 2025-2026 season.
Alyssa Utsby, Alexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Grace Townsend have all left the program due to no more eligibility. In return, Coach Banghart has added talent with freshmen Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz. Along with UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo, plus international talent Liza Astakhova from Russia.
The Tar Heels have a big exhibition game against this year's national championship runner-up, the South Carolina Gamecocks. That game will take place on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Besides the Gamecocks, North Carolina is taking on the following teams in its non-conference schedule:
- NC Central
- Elon
- UCLA
- Fairfield
- North Carolina A&T
- UNCG
- South Dakota State
- Kansas State
- Columbia
- Texas
- Boston University
Tuesday afternoon, the ACC schedule was released, starting with a home game inside Carmichael Arena facing the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, December 14 (the time has not been announced yet).
The 2025-2026 ACC Schedule
After Louisville, here is the rest UNC's conference schedule:
- UNCW - December 17
- Charleston Southern - December 21
- Boston College - December 29
- California - January 1
- Stanford - January 4
- Notre Dame - January 11
- Miami - January 15
- Florida State - January 18
- Georgia Tech - January 22
- Syracuse - January 25
- NC State - February 2
- Clemson - February 5
- Wake Forest - February 8
- SMU - February 12
- Duke - February 15
- Virginia Tech - February 19
- Pittsburgh - February 22
- Virginia - February 26
- Duke - March 1
The matchup against Duke on March 1 will be the team's final tune-up before the ACC Tournament goes down, and eventually March Madness, if the team is selected, of course.
UNC is aiming to extend its past the Sweet 16 round, as the Tar Heels fell short to the Blue Devils this past March, ending their season effectively and immediately. However, the players who are returning, such as Lanie Grant, plus the newcomers, should be enough to propel them forward and have a better result in the future.
Unless things begin to go south.
