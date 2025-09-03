All Tar Heels

How UNC Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule Looks

Here is UNC's ACC schedule for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with a referee during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with a referee during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team now has its official ACC conference schedule. Head Coach Courtney Banghart and her coaching staff have assembled a talented roster during the offseason, despite losing experienced players from last season. It will be interesting to see how Coach Banghart utilizes her roster, considering the unique mix of players she now has heading into the 2025-2026 season.

Alyssa Utsby, Alexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Grace Townsend have all left the program due to no more eligibility. In return, Coach Banghart has added talent with freshmen Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz. Along with UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo, plus international talent Liza Astakhova from Russia.

The Tar Heels have a big exhibition game against this year's national championship runner-up, the South Carolina Gamecocks. That game will take place on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Courtney Banghar
Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Besides the Gamecocks, North Carolina is taking on the following teams in its non-conference schedule:

  • NC Central
  • Elon
  • UCLA
Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart works with guard Reniya Kelly (10) during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
  • Fairfield
  • North Carolina A&T
  • UNCG
  • South Dakota State
  • Kansas State
  • Columbia
  • Texas
  • Boston University
Courtney Banghar
Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News

Tuesday afternoon, the ACC schedule was released, starting with a home game inside Carmichael Arena facing the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, December 14 (the time has not been announced yet).

The 2025-2026 ACC Schedule

After Louisville, here is the rest UNC's conference schedule:

  • UNCW - December 17
  • Charleston Southern - December 21
  • Boston College - December 29
Courtney Banghart
Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • California - January 1
  • Stanford - January 4
  • Notre Dame - January 11
  • Miami - January 15
Courtney Banghart
Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts to a play during the third quarter against NC State Wolfpack at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
  • Florida State - January 18
  • Georgia Tech - January 22
  • Syracuse - January 25
  • NC State - February 2
Courtney Banghart
Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart celebrates with the Battle4Atlantis trophy after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • Clemson - February 5
  • Wake Forest - February 8
  • SMU - February 12
  • Duke - February 15
  • Virginia Tech - February 19
Courtney Banghart
Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart speaks with her team following their win over the Michigan State Spartans at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
  • Pittsburgh - February 22
  • Virginia - February 26
  • Duke - March 1
Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart directs her team against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The matchup against Duke on March 1 will be the team's final tune-up before the ACC Tournament goes down, and eventually March Madness, if the team is selected, of course.

UNC is aiming to extend its past the Sweet 16 round, as the Tar Heels fell short to the Blue Devils this past March, ending their season effectively and immediately. However, the players who are returning, such as Lanie Grant, plus the newcomers, should be enough to propel them forward and have a better result in the future.

Unless things begin to go south.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.