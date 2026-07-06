Ranking the NFL’s Five Best Cornerback Duos for 2026

In today’s football, having a productive secondary is now just as important as having a strong defensive front.

Last season, offenses were forced to tinker with their personnel groupings (using more tight ends and running the football more) because of how much success defenses have had utilizing five to six defensive backs on the field. It’s no coincidence that the strong defenses of the Seahawks, Patriots and Broncos made it to championship Sunday last season. As for the fourth team, the Rams went out and traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to keep pace with the defensive trends.

After what transpired last season and in the offseason , now is a good time to look at the best cornerback duos in the NFL. But before we get to the list, a few tough decisions were made to narrow the rankings to five.

On paper, there’s plenty to like about the Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward partnership, but this duo didn’t play enough together last year after Gardner was traded from the Jets to the Colts at the deadline. Gardner and Ward need to stay healthy in 2026 to show they’re one of the better duos in the league.

New England’s duo of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III was also strongly considered after guiding their team to the Super Bowl last season, but I couldn’t bring myself to remove the league’s best cornerback from the top five.

Alright, let’s get to the list.

5. Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss or Ja’Quan McMillian

In my opinion, Surtain is the No. 1 cornerback in the league because he can contain No. 1 wideouts on a weekly basis, and it wasn’t that long ago that he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

But the two-time first-team All-Pro isn’t alone in Denver, playing with Moss, a quality No. 2 outside corner, and McMillian, a productive slot corner. In 2025, the Broncos’ dominant defense allowed only 187.2 passing yards (seventh in the league) and only 18.3 points per game (third in the league).

Both of those statistics were better than the Patriots last season, with New England averaging 193.5 passing yards and 18.8 points per game. But maybe the Patriots’ cornerback duo should have gotten the nod for beating the Broncos in the AFC title game. Still, I couldn’t leave Surtain out of the top five.

4. Los Angeles Rams: Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson

If McDuffie and Watson were still with the Chiefs, they probably would have been left off the top five, but they’re now in Los Angeles with the best defensive player in the league, Garrett.

The Rams’ new cornerback duo will get plenty of opportunities to produce game-changing plays behind a disruptive front that also has edge rusher Byron Young. However, McDuffie and Watson can hold their own in case there’s a rare off day for the pass rushers.

McDuffie received a record-setting four-year, $124 million contract extension from the Rams soon after being traded by the Chiefs. The Rams didn’t need to see McDuffie play a game for them because his ability to contribute on the outside and from the slot was vital to the Chiefs’ winning two Super Bowls with him. Watson, who received a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency, was also instrumental in Kansas City winning those two titles, going from a 2022 seventh-rounder to a reliable starting cornerback.

The Rams went from having a weak secondary to a star-studded group with McDuffie and Watson.

3. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori or Josh Jobe

Witherspoon is coming off a dominant 2025 season that will likely result in him being the highest-paid cornerback before the Seahawks begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

His presence alone gives Seattle one of the league’s best secondaries because he provides elite production from both the outside and slot positions. (He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2025.)

However, Witherspoon isn’t the only versatile playmaker in this secondary, making it difficult to pick only two defensive backs. Technically, Emmanwori is listed as a safety on the Seahawks’ roster, but the hybrid defender played the majority of his snaps at slot cornerback—he also lined up as a linebacker and made a variety of plays in the box throughout his notable rookie season.

But in case some have issues with Emmanwori being mentioned in these rankings, Jobe is a quality No. 2 cornerback who recently earned a three-year, $24 million contract extension. Clearly, defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald knows how to deploy his deep crop of defensive backs.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has 14 interceptions over the past three seasons. | USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter

If we’re just focusing on coverage, it might not get better than the cornerback duo in Houston.

After a rocky rookie season, Stingley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft, has developed into a top-three cornerback and has the accolades to back it up, earning first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons. He’s also one of three cornerbacks making $30 million annually, along with Gardner and McDuffie. But what separates Stingley from the other elite corners is his ballhawk skills, generating 14 total interceptions over the past three seasons.

With Lassiter playing next to Stingley, he gets more targets his way and has made the most of the extra work, recording seven total interceptions since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2024.

It’s definitely a pick-your-poison situation whenever quarterbacks have to face the Texans’ cornerback duo. Then again, QBs don’t get much time to process who’s in coverage because Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are the pass rushers , leading to many game-changing plays for this stacked defense.

1. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean

First of all, it was very difficult to decide between the final two cornerback duos, but the combination of Mitchell and DeJean got the nod because they offer a little more, despite not having the luxury of playing with a front as good as Houston’s.

In only two seasons, Mitchell is already in the conversation as the league’s best shutdown corner. When it comes to singlehandedly defending the elite wideouts, Mitchell might be as good as Surtain, and it’s wild that Mitchell still hasn’t recorded an interception in the regular season due to the lack of targets he sees on game day. Quarterbacks rarely test Mitchell’s side of the field, a trait that earned him first-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

But what separates Philly from the rest is the versatility that DeJean offers (the Eagles wisely have him listed as a defensive back) as a hybrid defender who can play from the slot and roam the field as a chess piece for Vic Fangio’s defense. He, too, earned first-team All-Pro honors last season.

And let’s not forget that DeJean and Mitchell were instrumental in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl during their rookie seasons in 2024. DeJean had a memorable pick-six against Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

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