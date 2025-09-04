All Trojans

Alabama Crimson Tide Defeat is USC Trojans' Gain in New Top-25 Ranking

Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy made headlines with his updated Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. Following Alabama’s 31–17 loss to Florida State, McElroy dropped the Crimson Tide out of his poll completely while keeping USC at No. 17. The move highlights McElroy’s confidence in the Trojans as a top-20 team, even as other programs like Florida State, South Carolina, and Iowa State surged into his rankings after statement wins.

Jalon Dixon

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s not every week that Alabama’s stumble becomes USC’s cushion. But that’s exactly what happened after the Crimson Tide’s stunning Week 1 loss to Florida State.

Former Alabama quarterback and current analyst Greg McElroy reacted swiftly—dropping his alma mater completely out of his personal Top-25 ranking while sliding USC back to No. 17.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The AP voters didn’t go quite as far. Alabama, a preseason No. 7, fell all the way to No. 21 in the official poll.

USC, meanwhile, landed on the opposite end of the scale: McElroy still held them firmly inside the teens, but the Trojans found themselves on the outside looking in at No. 29 in the AP’s post-Week 1 ranking.

Alabama’s Collapse Opens the Door

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Ty Simpson Big Te
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during warmups before the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Alabama’s unraveling in Tallahassee was decisive. Florida State gashed the Tide for 230 rushing yards, held them to just 87 on the ground, and snapped Alabama’s 23-game season-opening win streak.

Ty Simpson’s 254 passing yards kept Alabama afloat temporarily, but five failed fourth-down tries and a defense that couldn’t get off the field told the real story.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Kalen DeBoer Big Ten
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

For the Tide, this was a historic misstep. It marked their first non-conference regular-season road loss since 2003 and raised fresh questions about head coach Kalen DeBoer, now 6–4 against unranked opponents since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

The AP voters punished Alabama with a freefall to No. 21. McElroy went further—erasing them from his ballot altogether.

MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game

MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?

MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment

MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team

MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks

Why USC Held Firm With McElroy

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Greg McElroy attends the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s treatment tells a different story. The Trojans dropped from No. 11 to No. 17 in McElroy’s rankings, but the slide was circumstantial rather than punitive.

Florida State vaulted into his top 10 after their upset. South Carolina and Iowa State also surged into the Top 25 after statement wins, pushing USC down by default.

That context matters. In the AP poll, USC started at No. 30 in the preseason and remained on the outside at No. 29 after Week 1.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To AP voters, USC is still trying to prove it belongs. To McElroy, the Trojans are a top-20 program that deserves respect despite early turbulence.

By dropping Alabama out completely and holding USC inside the top 20, McElroy showed his willingness to separate brand value from performance. For Alabama, reputation wasn’t enough to earn grace. For USC, credibility remained intact.

It’s a subtle but important distinction. McElroy’s stance signals that USC, under Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava, still sits among the teams that matter—even if the official poll has yet to recognize it.

The Bigger Picture for USC

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1 reminded everyone that college football in 2025 won’t be dictated by preseason labels and hype.

Alabama’s dynasty stumble opened the door for programs like Florida State—and indirectly gave USC some insulation in at least one influential ballot.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quarterback Jayden Maiava college football analyst Greg McElroy Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears head coach Ryan Beard (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talk during the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans may not have convinced the AP voters yet, but McElroy’s perspective offers a measure of validation. USC is still viewed by prominent voices as part of the national picture, not just a fringe contender.

If they handle business over the next month and build momentum into October’s Big Ten gauntlet, the gap between McElroy’s rankings and the AP could close quickly.

For now, Alabama’s pain has become USC’s quiet gain.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.