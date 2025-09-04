Alabama Crimson Tide Defeat is USC Trojans' Gain in New Top-25 Ranking
It’s not every week that Alabama’s stumble becomes USC’s cushion. But that’s exactly what happened after the Crimson Tide’s stunning Week 1 loss to Florida State.
Former Alabama quarterback and current analyst Greg McElroy reacted swiftly—dropping his alma mater completely out of his personal Top-25 ranking while sliding USC back to No. 17.
The AP voters didn’t go quite as far. Alabama, a preseason No. 7, fell all the way to No. 21 in the official poll.
USC, meanwhile, landed on the opposite end of the scale: McElroy still held them firmly inside the teens, but the Trojans found themselves on the outside looking in at No. 29 in the AP’s post-Week 1 ranking.
Alabama’s Collapse Opens the Door
Alabama’s unraveling in Tallahassee was decisive. Florida State gashed the Tide for 230 rushing yards, held them to just 87 on the ground, and snapped Alabama’s 23-game season-opening win streak.
Ty Simpson’s 254 passing yards kept Alabama afloat temporarily, but five failed fourth-down tries and a defense that couldn’t get off the field told the real story.
For the Tide, this was a historic misstep. It marked their first non-conference regular-season road loss since 2003 and raised fresh questions about head coach Kalen DeBoer, now 6–4 against unranked opponents since arriving in Tuscaloosa.
The AP voters punished Alabama with a freefall to No. 21. McElroy went further—erasing them from his ballot altogether.
Why USC Held Firm With McElroy
USC’s treatment tells a different story. The Trojans dropped from No. 11 to No. 17 in McElroy’s rankings, but the slide was circumstantial rather than punitive.
Florida State vaulted into his top 10 after their upset. South Carolina and Iowa State also surged into the Top 25 after statement wins, pushing USC down by default.
That context matters. In the AP poll, USC started at No. 30 in the preseason and remained on the outside at No. 29 after Week 1.
To AP voters, USC is still trying to prove it belongs. To McElroy, the Trojans are a top-20 program that deserves respect despite early turbulence.
By dropping Alabama out completely and holding USC inside the top 20, McElroy showed his willingness to separate brand value from performance. For Alabama, reputation wasn’t enough to earn grace. For USC, credibility remained intact.
It’s a subtle but important distinction. McElroy’s stance signals that USC, under Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava, still sits among the teams that matter—even if the official poll has yet to recognize it.
The Bigger Picture for USC
Week 1 reminded everyone that college football in 2025 won’t be dictated by preseason labels and hype.
Alabama’s dynasty stumble opened the door for programs like Florida State—and indirectly gave USC some insulation in at least one influential ballot.
The Trojans may not have convinced the AP voters yet, but McElroy’s perspective offers a measure of validation. USC is still viewed by prominent voices as part of the national picture, not just a fringe contender.
If they handle business over the next month and build momentum into October’s Big Ten gauntlet, the gap between McElroy’s rankings and the AP could close quickly.
For now, Alabama’s pain has become USC’s quiet gain.