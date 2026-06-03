Chapel Hill Super Regional Betting Odds Between USC Trojans, UNC Tar Heels

The USC Trojans are underdogs against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

After winning four straight elimination games to win the College Station Regional and advance to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans still have their work cut out for them when it comes to making the College World Series.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) hits the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during game 6 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. | William Howard-Imagn Images

Chapel Hill Super Regional Betting Odds

According to betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, USC is +190 against North Carolina while the Tar Heels have odds of -250 to beat the Trojans and advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Odds for the first game have also been released, and USC is +154 compared to North Carolina's -200 for Game 1 on Friday. When it comes to winning the CWS and bringing home the national title, the Tar Heels are the favorite to win it all at +380. The next closest team is Texas at +450.

USC's odds of winning the CWS are tied with Ole Miss for ninth-best among the 16 remaining teams at +2200.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC vs. UNC Super Regional Preview

Pitching matchups have not yet been revealed, but USC is expected to rely on arms like Mason Edwards, Grant Govel, and Andrew Johnson, who threw a career-high 124 pitches in 7.1 innings against Texas A&M. Govel, meanwhile, threw 4.0 innings on Monday, followed by USC pitcher Chase Herrell's 3.2 innings to shut down the Aggies and advance to the next round.

After playing a decisive regional final on Monday, USC will have likely had enough rest for all pitchers to be available against North Carolina in the Super Regional. Will the Trojans start ace Mason Edwards in the first game against the Tar Heels after saving him for the second game of the College Station Regional?

Johnson and Govel ate up the majority of innings against Texas A&M in USC's do-or-die games, but they are expected to take the mound at some point during the Super Regional.

North Carolina, on the other hand, is completely rested after sweeping the Chapel Hill Regional with three consecutive wins. The Tar Heels scored an average of eight runs per game, setting up an intriguing matchup between USC's pitching and the North Carolina bats.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Abbrie Covarrubias (7) scores in the sixth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for USC's offense, the Trojans are led by designated hitter Augie Lopez who won the Most Outstanding Player Award for his performance in the College Station Regional. His three-run home run put USC out of Texas A&M's reach on Monday, and he finished 5-8 with 7 RBIs in the Trojans' two wins over the Aggies.

Other Trojans like third baseman Kevin Takeuchi and outfielder Walter Urbon shined, and they will be relied upon to keep USC's momentum going against UNC.

USC and North Carolina will start their best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional series on Friday, June 5. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 12 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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