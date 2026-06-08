Andy Stankiewicz Speaks Candidly on USC's Super Regional Loss

After being shut out 4-0 in Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, the USC Trojans found themselves in their fifth elimination game of the postseason on June 7. Despite taking an early 3-1 lead in Game 3, the Trojans’ offense wasn’t able to add insurance runs in the latter half. Then the North Carolina Tar Heels came alive at the plate in the final two innings, relying on their star player, Owen Hull, who went on to hit the walk-off double for a 4-3 win.

“It was a tough one. I don't know really what to say in moments like this,” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said following the loss. “I’m proud of our boys. I’m disappointed in the results, but I’m never disappointed in our guys. They did something special this year.”

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes celebrates a win with the coaching staff against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Trojans finished the regular season with a 48-18 record (20-10 in conference, 32-1 at home), a top-five bullpen, back-to-back regional play appearances, four consecutive wins in elimination games and a first Super Regional appearance in two decades.

“As best we can, we’re gonna move forward. But again, I got some disappointed young men in our dugout. As the head coach, you think ‘Dang it, what could I have done differently? What should I have done differently to change the outcome?’”

Stankiewicz vowed that he will figure out how to get Southern Cal to the next level and that the team will continue to get better.

Andy Stankiewicz Praises Andrew Johnson's Postseason Performance

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“What this young man did in the postseason is phenomenal,” Stankiewicz said about Andrew Johnson. “His grit, his toughness, skill, attitude, everything you dream about coaching is what this young man did.”

In 7.2 innings, Johnson had four strikeouts, seven hits, two runs and two walks. In total, Johnson had three appearances, 21.1 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts, five walks and a 2.53 ERA this postseason. His biggest moment came in the College Station Regional, where he had 124 pitches in 7.1 innings to keep the Trojans alive.

USC Trojans Battled for an Early Lead

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb (29) rounds third in the sixth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Trojans started at the plate for the first inning. Adrian Lopez and Augie Lopez got on base first, with Augie’s double sending Adrian to third base. Then UNC’s freshman pitcher Caden Glauber balked, allowing Lopez to bring in Southern Cal’s first run of the game.

USC’s sophomore pitcher Andrew Johnson kept the Tar Heels’ offense at bay through the first two innings, throwing seven strikes and a strikeout, allowing only two hits and a walk.

Then, at the bottom of the third, UNC evened the score with Hull’s double-RBI. In the fourth inning, Kevin Takeuchi put the Trojans ahead with a home run while Johnson held the Tar Heels scoreless once more. Southern Cal extended their lead 3-1 at the top of the fifth courtesy of Andrew Lamb’s 406-foot home run.

Tar Heels' Late-Game Rally

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) hits the ball in the seventh inning agains the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Through the sixth and seventh innings, Johnson and Glauber contained each offense. Glauber, who was relieved at the top of the eighth by Jackson Rose, finished the game with 11 strikeouts, six hits, three runs and a walk. At the bottom of the eighth, Johnson gave up back-to-back hits and a run – a double by Hull and a double-RBI from Mason Winslow. He was then relieved by Sax Matson.

USC’s offense continued to sputter heading into the ninth. Issac Cadena, Maddox Riske and Walter Urbon all grounded out, heading into the bottom of the inning with a one-run lead.

After red-shirt junior Adam Troy walked Cooper Nicholson, Chase Herrell was called up to close the game, but UNC senior Carter French pumped life back into the Tar Heels with a single that got Nicholson to third base. Then Jake Schaffner tied the game up with a sacrifice fly.

Then Herrell walked junior Gavin Gallaher, moving French to second base, making way for UNC’s reliable bat in Hull. After battling for three pitches, Hull drilled a walk-off double to win the game for the Tar Heels.

Andy Stankiewicz on Bullpen Decision in Final Innings

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stankiewicz shared that ace Mason Edwards was not available for Game 3. As for Troy, Stankiewicz said he was not controlling his fastball. In 0.2 innings, Troy had one strikeout, threw five balls and four strikes, a hit, a run and a walk.

“We brought in Chase. We knew he’d throw strikes. We had guys out there playing defense behind [them], we just felt like that was the best thing to do at that moment. In hindsight, who knows right? I felt good about that decision.”

In Herrell’s short appearance (0.1 innings), he allowed two hits, a run and a walk.

USC Baseball's Future

“We’re building this thing for the long haul. That's been the design since we got here. We got to the finals of the Regional last year. Now the finals of a Super Regional,” Stankiewicz said about the Trojans’ growth. “We’re not going away. We’re going to continue to work.”

So far into his four-year tenure at Southern Cal, Stankiewicz has led the program to an overall record of 147-92-1 (.615), four consecutive 30-win seasons and USC’s first NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015.

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