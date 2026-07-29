Brewers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver’s seat to win the NL Central, as they hold a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs and are now -20000 to reach the playoffs.

On Wednesday, they’ll play a matinee matchup against the San Francisco Giants, who are just 17 games under .500 and in fourth place in the NL West. San Francisco would need a crazy second half run to reach the playoffs in a loaded National League, and it’s set as an underdog in Wednesday’s series finale.

The Giants do have ace Logan Webb (3.98 ERA) on the mound in this matchup, and he tossed a gem in his lone outing against Milwaukee this season, allowing just one hit and one walk in seven innings of work.

The Brewers will counter with Shane Drohan, who has worked as both a starter and a reliever in 2026. He has started every one of his outings since June 1, posting a 3.95 ERA while leading the Brew Crew to a 6-4 record.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League battle on July 29.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+136)

Giants +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

Brewers: -126

Giants: +104

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Brewers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (5-7, 3.98 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Brewers record: 67-40

Giants record: 45-62

Brewers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Webb OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-150)

This season, Logan Webb has given up 98 hits in 113.0 innings of work, but he’s struggled in the month of July, allowing 11, five, two and six hits in his four outings. Webb’s ERA has ballooned from 3.09 to 3.98 this month.

The Brewers have the fourth-best batting average in MLB, and they rank seventh in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). Now, Webb held the Brewers to just one hit over seven innings back on June 3, but since then he’s allowed five or more hits in six of his last eight outings. That’s pushed his expected batting average against to .258 this season, which ranks in the 28th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

In 18 outings, Webb has allowed six or more hits in nine of them. He may struggle a bit against a solid Milwaukee offense.

Brewers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Giants are a better team at home (25-27) than they are on the road (20-35), but I don’t trust them to take down a Milwaukee team that has been one of the best in baseball in 2026.

The Brewers have the second-best run differential in MLB, and they are 11 games over .500 on the road in 2026.

Webb hasn’t been bad in the 2026 season, but his advanced numbers are pretty average. He ranks in the 28th percentile in expected BAA and the 50th percentile in expected ERA (4.04) this season. San Francisco has not given him enough run support to succeed this season, as the Giants have lost 12 of his 18 starts and have scored less than four runs in 11 of those outings.

Drohan has done a nice job since moving into the rotation in June, and he ranks in the 77th percentile in expected ERA (3.33) this season. Since the Brewers are the better offensive team, I think they have the advantage with Drohan on the mound.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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