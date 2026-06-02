USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Live Score Updates: College Station Regional Game 7

The USC Trojans aim to knock off the No. 12 overall seed, the Texas A&M Aggies, in a winner-take-all College Station Regional Final matchup with a spot in the Super Regionals on the line on Monday night.

Coming off a 14-3 rout of Texas A&M to keep their season alive on Sunday night, the Trojans hope to build off the momentum of an impressive offensive showing by coach Andy Stankiewicz's USC group.

USC’s Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates of the College Station Regional Final matchup will begin at 6 p.m. PT.

PREVIEW

In Sunday night’s win over Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park, the Trojans got off to a fast start and had the momentum the entire game of their dominating 14-3 victory. While the Aggies struck first on a solo home run in the first inning by Chris Hacopian, the Trojans followed up with three runs that were recorded courtesy of RBI’s by junior infielder Kevin Takeuchi and catcher Andrew Lamb, and it was all Trojans from that point on.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans recorded two home runs in the win over the Aggies as Lamb and sophomore catcher Augie Lopez went yard for USC in the victory. Since dropping their first game of the College Station Regional, losing 5-4 to Texas State last Friday, the Trojans have followed that loss up with three consecutive wins in which they outscored their opponents 48-13.

The biggest question entering Monday night’s winner-take-all matchup against the Aggies is whether the Trojans' bats stay hot. If USC continues its streak of recording 10 or more runs and its pitching remains consistent, it's hard to see Texas A&M following up with a victory.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Blue Bell Park has proven to be one of the most hostile environments in college baseball, and the Aggies are bound to give the Trojans their best shot on Sunday night. Despite being ranked as the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament, the Trojans have five more wins than the Aggies, posting a 46-16 overall record.

Texas A&M currently posts a 41-15 overall record and was one of the top teams in the SEC this season. During the three games of the College Station Regional, the Aggies, in addition to their blowout loss to USC, defeated the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats, outscoring those teams 24-7.

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Texas A&M return to the team that helped them earn a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, or will the Trojans reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005? The Trojans would join the Oregon Ducks as the other Big Ten team to reach the Super Regionals following No. 1 overall seed UCLA’s stunning loss to the St. Mary’s Gaels in the Los Angeles Regional.

The first pitch between the USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN2.

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