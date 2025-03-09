How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Championship: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 82-70. With the win, the Women of Troy will compete in their first ever Big Ten conference championship. The No. 1 seeded USC Trojans will face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Sunday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the UCLA Bruins at 1:30 pm PT on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
USC vs. UCLA preview:
The USC Trojans defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. It was a close matchup, with USC down at the half, but the Trojans pulled through in the end.
After the game, USC coal Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the win.
“Super proud of our team. I think this shows exactly how far we’ve come. We had to earn this one,” Gottlieb said. “We got better throughout the game offensively against their pressure. I thought we had to come together and have a fight, which we did.”
USC center Rayah Marshall was back in action after missing the quarterfinals due to an illness. Marshall scored nine points with two assists and three rebounds. USC forward Kiki Iriafen led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins was close behind, scoring 20 points despite being double-teamed.
Gottlieb took the time to give credit to the players on her team with how they stepped up.
“Ju and Kiki cannot be guarded by one person and they showed up and did their thing,” Gottlieb said. “We are not where we are without the contributions of our leadership. I thought Rayah coming off her illness held us together. You know, Ken’s got cramps with the way she defends. And these two right here who are also young. Avery’s a freshman, Mal is a sophomore.”
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
While this may be USC’s first Big Ten Championship, it is their second year in a row making their conference championship game. In 2024, USC defeated Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament, and it remains the only game in Watkins’s collegiate career in which the USC guard did not score in the double digits.
The Big Ten championship will be between two cross-town rivals. The USC Trojans are 28-2, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. The UCLA Bruins are 29-2, 16-2 in conference play, with both losses being against USC.
The USC Trojans are 2-0 against the UCLA Bruins this season, with both games being thrilling matchups. USC first defeated the Bruins 71-60 on Feb. 13. The Trojans then closed out the regular season with an 80-67 win to win the conference. Watkins scored 30 points in both matchups. It will not be an easy task for USC to take down UCLA for a third time.
The UCLA Bruins are coming off of a dominant 75-46 win against Ohio State. The Bruins had four players score double-digit points against the Buckeyes. UCLA guard Londynn Jones led the team with 22 points. While UCLA center Lauren Betts was limited to 12 points, she is still a player to watch for. Betts leads the team, averaging 20.0 points, ten rebounds, and three blocks.
The USC Trojans will not be able to have another slow start against the Bruins, who have been a dominating team in the Big Ten tournament. USC holds a 28-32 record against USC.
USC vs. UCLA prediction:
It will be a back-and-forth matchup that comes down to the final minutes. The USC Trojans will win the Big Ten Tournament, defeating the UCLA Bruins, 76-73.