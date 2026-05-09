Eric Musselman Endorses One of USC's More Underrated Transfer Pickups

USC men’s basketball has quietly assembled one of the more intriguing transfer portal classes in the country this offseason. According to 247Sports, the Trojans currently rank No. 21 nationally in the 2026 transfer basketball team rankings.

While much of the attention has centered around the retention of some of USC’s bigger names, such as Rodney Rice or Ezra Ausar, one of the more underrated additions could end up being former Evansville forward Joshua Hughes.

Evansville's Joshua Hughes (11) reaches for the rebound as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Ball State University Cardinals at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC officially announced Hughes’ signing on May 8, looking to add another experienced piece to a roster looking to get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the Eric Musselman era.

Musselman made it clear he believes Hughes can provide immediate value to the Trojans’ frontcourt.

“We are excited to welcome Josh Hughes to our Trojan family,” Musselman said. “Josh provides us with tremendous leadership and experience. With Josh’s size and shooting, he provided our USC team with great versatility. Josh will be a great addition to our program, and we cannot wait to coach Josh.”

The Brisbane, Australia, native arrives at USC after spending three seasons at Evansville, where he developed into one of the Purple Aces’ most reliable players. During the 2025-26 season, Hughes started all 32 games and averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range. He also reached double figures in scoring 18 times while recording three double-doubles.

Nov 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Evansville Purple Aces forward Joshua Hughes (11) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) defends in the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-10, Hughes gives USC something every college basketball team needs: size combined with perimeter shooting ability.

Before arriving in the United States, Hughes played semi-professional basketball in Australia’s NBL1 and represented Australia during the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. That international background, combined with his college experience, gives USC another veteran presence on a roster undergoing changes through the portal.

Perhaps equally important is Hughes’ durability. Across his three seasons at Evansville, he appeared in every game for the program. That level of consistency and ability to stay healthy through the entirety of a season could become valuable during the grind of a physical Big Ten schedule.

How Hughes Fits in the Big Ten

The transition from a mid-major program like Evansville to the Big Ten will undoubtedly present a new challenge for Hughes. Nightly matchups against some of the nation’s most physical frontcourts will test both his strength and consistency.

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Still, the potential for a breakout season could very well be there.

Musselman has built a reputation throughout his coaching career for helping transfer forwards take that next step, particularly players who can create matchup problems offensively.

Even if Hughes is not asked to become a primary scorer, his ability to contribute as a floor-spacing forward, rebounder and defender could make him an important rotational piece.

However, earning consistent playing time will not come easily.

USC’s frontcourt features significant competition, including veteran forward Terrance Williams II, former Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie and five-star freshman Christian Collins.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Terrance Williams II (5) shoots the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even so, Musselman’s praise following the signing should not be overlooked. Whether Hughes becomes a starter or an important rotational player, USC clearly believes his versatility, experience and shooting can help elevate a roster aiming to compete in the Big Ten and push back toward the NCAA Tournament.

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