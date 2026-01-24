Family Ties Helping Eric Musselman Recruit Five-Star Point Guard to USC
The USC Trojans men's basketball program is in pursuit of five-star point guard Beckham Black from the class of 2027. Black recently spoke to Jamie Shaw of Rivals about his recruiting update.
Beckham Black's on Eric Musselman: "That's My Guy"
Beckham Black is a 6-3, 180 pound point guard out of Orlando, Florida. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 point guard in the class of 2027. Black spoke to Rivals about what he thinks about USC.
“They have a beautiful campus. Coach Muss (Eric Musselman), that’s my guy because my brother played for him at Arkansas,” Black said. “We built a pretty good relationship when my brother was with them. So I’m already pretty familiar with the coaching staff.”
As he mentions, Beckham’s brother Anthony Black played for USC coach Eric Musselman with the Razorbacks. Anthony spent his lone collegiate season under Musselman during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game as a freshman and was selected No. 6 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
Anthony Black is now in his third season with the Magic and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
As for Beckham Black’s play-style, he described it himself.
“I’d say I’m probably a true pass-first point guard,” Beckham Black said to Rivals. “I enjoy getting my teammates involved, and I just love to win…I’m also trying to be aggressive for myself.”
USC Eyeing Another Five-Star Recruit
The last five-star recruit landed by coach Eric Musselman is current USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas. Arenas was a member of USC’s 2025 recruiting class and finally made his collegiate debut in the the Trojans’ last game.
Arenas had eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during his debut in USC’s home loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.
In April, Arenas was involved in a car accident and was eventually placed in a medically induced coma due to smoke inhalation. Luckily, he was able to make a speedy recovery and retuned to action in the summer.
Arenas then had more bad luck as he tore his meniscus in July, an injury that kept him out until USC’s game against Northwestern.
As for the Trojans this season, they currently have a record of 14-5 and a mark of 3-5 in Big Ten play. USC got off to a great start with non-conference play, including winning the Maui Invitational, but has cooled off against Big Ten teams. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Trojans are right on the NCAA Tournament bubble. USC is one of Lunardi’s last four teams in the field.
If USC continues to struggle in conference play, they will fall to the wrong side of the bubble.
