USC Freshman Alijah Arenas' Long-Awaited Debut Coming At Critical Moment

Former five-star recruit Alijah Arenas’ wait appears to be over. The USC Trojans freshman guard is likely to make his college debut Wednesday night against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Galen Center, giving the Trojans a much-needed jolt as the Big Ten grind intensifies.

Arenas, who has missed the entire season after suffering a torn meniscus in late July, is considered “probable” for the matchup, according to LA Times reporter Ryan Kartje. His return comes with USC sitting in the middle of its conference slate, having dropped three of its last five games and searching for offensive stability amid mounting injuries.

A Long Road Back to the Court

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arenas’ freshman season has been defined by setbacks before it ever truly began. The 6-foot-6 guard suffered a torn meniscus during a USC practice in late July, sidelining him for nearly six months. The injury came shortly after he had been medically cleared following a serious single-car accident in the spring, when Arenas was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma due to smoke inhalation.

Despite the timeline, Arenas steadily worked his way back. He returned to practice last month and was initially expected to debut earlier, but USC took a cautious approach. Now, with 13 regular-season games remaining, the timing finally aligns.

The context matters. Arenas is the highest-rated recruit to arrive at USC during Eric Musselman’s tenure and was projected to play a significant role before the injury. He enters the lineup at a moment when the Trojans can afford little margin for error.

Why the Timing Makes Sense

If there were ever a logical spot to ease a freshman into Big Ten play, this is it. Northwestern enters Wednesday ranked last in the conference at 0-7 in league play and riding a five-game losing streak. USC also closes a three-game homestand before heading on the road to face Wisconsin and Iowa, making this a controlled environment for Arenas’ first action.

USC’s injury situation has quietly reshaped the roster. Transfer guard Rodney Rice is out for the season following shoulder surgery, while Amarion Dickerson is expected to miss several months with a hip injury. The backcourt rotation has thinned, forcing USC to rely heavily on Chad Baker-Mazara as its primary scoring engine.

Baker-Mazara leads the Trojans at 18.9 points per game, but support has been inconsistent. Guards Jordan Marsh and Jerry Easter II have combined to average 13.0 points per game, while midseason addition Kam Woods has provided defensive activity without consistent scoring production. In USC’s recent narrow loss to the No.4 Purdue Boilermakers, Baker-Mazara led the team with 15 points, while three perimeter guards combined for just 12. That imbalance has become a recurring theme.

What Arenas Brings to USC

Arenas won’t be expected to solve everything immediately, but his skill set addresses a clear need. He is a natural shot-maker with size, confidence, and scoring instincts that are difficult to replicate. At Chatsworth High School, Arenas scored 3,002 points in just three varsity seasons, the most in Los Angeles City Section history, while leading his team to back-to-back state championship appearances.

He also brings lineup flexibility. Arenas can operate on or off the ball, easing pressure on USC’s existing guards and giving Musselman another creator late in possessions. Even limited minutes could shift spacing, defensive attention, and overall rhythm.

USC started the season 8–0 because it consistently generated offense from multiple spots. Since conference play began, that balance has eroded. Arenas’ debut doesn’t guarantee a return to that form, but it does offer a pathway back. For a team searching for another shot-maker, Wednesday is an opportunity for Arenas to have a productive debut.