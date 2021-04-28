FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Former USC Hooper Chimezie Metu Signs BIG TIME Deal with NBA Team

The Kings prove that Metu is a worthy investment after offering him a multi-year deal...
Author:
Publish date:

This just in... 

Former USC Trojan Chimezie Metu has signed a multi-year contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Kings General Manager Monte McNair confirmed the news in a press release citing,

“Chimezie has worked hard this season and done a terrific job to earn his place on the team. He provides toughness and energy to the group. We are happy to watch his career develop in a Kings uniform.”

During the 2020-21 season, Metu has appeared in 28 games with the Kings, averaging 5.1 points (.556 FG%, .690 FT%), 2.5 rebounds and 10.2 minutes per game. He has spent three full seasons in the NBA and was drafted back in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. 

The California native spent two seasons with the USC Trojans, before entering the draft pool after his 2016-17 campaign. During that season Metu started in all 36 games and averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. He was also named Pac-12 Most Improved Player and All-Pac-12 second team in 2017.

Metu's career is just getting started, and his new multi-year deal proves that the Kings see him as a worthy investment. 

At this time, terms of his new deal are not being disclosed. 

-----

You may also like:

[Major Sports Brand Endorses Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[Expert Details Why USC Draft Prospect Could Answer 'Big Needs' for Colts]

[USC 2021 NFL DRAFT CENTRAL]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 12.54.59 PM
Basketball

Former USC Hooper Chimezie Metu Signs BIG TIME Deal with NBA Team

USATSI_11297003
Football

NFL Draft: Five Former Trojans Crack NFL Network's Top-150 Prospects List

USATSI_15332234
Football

Major Sports Brand Endorses USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Prior to NFL Draft

USATSI_15200496
Football

USC's Mike Jinks Reveals What's Been 'Extremely Difficult' During Spring Camp

Screen Shot 2021-04-27 at 12.39.03 PM
Football

Mike Jinks Has a Shocking Reaction to USC's 2020 Season

04032021-0174
Recruiting

Elite Texas Wide Receiver Hints Interest for USC

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 10.59.54 AM
Football

Former USC Commit Jake Garcia Shines at Miami

Screen Shot 2021-02-27 at 9.10.21 AM
Football

Expert Details Why USC Draft Prospect Could Answer 'Big Need' for Colts