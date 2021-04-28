Former USC Hooper Chimezie Metu Signs BIG TIME Deal with NBA Team

The Kings prove that Metu is a worthy investment after offering him a multi-year deal...

This just in...

Former USC Trojan Chimezie Metu has signed a multi-year contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Kings General Manager Monte McNair confirmed the news in a press release citing,

“Chimezie has worked hard this season and done a terrific job to earn his place on the team. He provides toughness and energy to the group. We are happy to watch his career develop in a Kings uniform.”

During the 2020-21 season, Metu has appeared in 28 games with the Kings, averaging 5.1 points (.556 FG%, .690 FT%), 2.5 rebounds and 10.2 minutes per game. He has spent three full seasons in the NBA and was drafted back in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The California native spent two seasons with the USC Trojans, before entering the draft pool after his 2016-17 campaign. During that season Metu started in all 36 games and averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. He was also named Pac-12 Most Improved Player and All-Pac-12 second team in 2017.

Metu's career is just getting started, and his new multi-year deal proves that the Kings see him as a worthy investment.

At this time, terms of his new deal are not being disclosed.

