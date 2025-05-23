Gilbert Arenas Claims Tesla Steering Issue Led to Son Alijah’s Crash
USC Trojans basketball commit Alijah Arenas continues to recover from a harrowing car accident in April, and now his father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is speaking out. In a recent interview, Gilbert claimed the crash was caused by a malfunction in the Tesla Cybertruck his son was driving, adding a new layer to the story that has drawn national attention.
According to Gilbert Arenas, the accident occurred when the Cybertruck’s steering failed while Alijah was driving through the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of April 24.
“The steering wheel went limp,” Gilbert said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
He explained that the mechanical failure caused his son to lose control of the vehicle, which struck a fire hydrant and then slammed into a tree before catching fire.
Bystanders who witnessed the crash rushed to the scene and were able to help pull Alijah from the smoke-filled vehicle before emergency responders arrived. A video from the aftermath shows the five-star USC commit lying near the leaking fire hydrant, seemingly using the water to cool off and ease the effects of smoke inhalation.
The crash left the highly touted recruit hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, a precautionary measure, according to close family friend and podcast co-host Josiah Johnson.
In the days that followed, updates from the Arenas family painted a more optimistic picture.
On April 25, the family confirmed that Alijah had woken from the coma and was alert enough to write a note asking, “Did anyone get hurt?”
By April 28, Johnson said on Gil’s Arena, the YouTube show he co-hosts with Gilbert Arenas, that Alijah was “walking, talking, and progressing very well.”
Doctors confirmed he had avoided major injuries and was on track for a full recovery.
Gilbert Arenas has been vocal about his son’s strength and the outpouring of support his family has received. He thanked the bystanders who helped save Alijah’s life in the crucial moments following the crash. Their quick actions undoubtedly played a critical role in preventing more serious injuries.
Alijah Arenas remains the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and is committed to play for the USC Trojans. He is expected to be a cornerstone of Eric Musselman’s first full recruiting class in Los Angeles. While the road to full recovery continues, his progress has been inspiring, and the Trojans remain eager to welcome him to campus.
As a five-star recruit, Alijah’s impact on the court is highly anticipated. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill has drawn comparisons to some of the greats who have come through the USC program. Trojans fans are eager to see him bring that talent to the collegiate level once he has fully recovered.