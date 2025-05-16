All Trojans

How To Watch Kiki Iriafen Make WNBA Debut With Washington Mystics

Former USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen will make her long-awaited WNBA debut Friday night when the Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream in the season opener. Tip off time and TV broadcast for Iriafen's first game with the Mystics.

Nathan Fusco

Indiana Fever Yvonne Ejim (15) guards Washington Mystics Kiki Iriafen (44) on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics in overtime, 79-74.
Former USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen will make her long-awaited WNBA debut Friday night when the Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream in the season opener. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast by ION.

Iriafen enters the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and is expected to play meaningful minutes in her first professional game. With a national audience tuning in, Iriafen’s journey from college standout to pro forward is ready to begin under the bright lights of Washington, D.C.

Iriafen’s debut comes just one day after celebrating her graduation from USC, where she earned her master’s degree in entrepreneurship and innovation from the Marshall School of Business. The 22-year-old forward balanced the demands of graduate school with preseason training, and on Thursday, she marked the moment with a brief cap-and-gown celebration alongside fellow rookie Lucy Olsen, who graduated from Iowa.

Kiki Iriafen.
Though she will miss walking in a traditional commencement, Iriafen said she is content trading the stage for the court.

“I can’t believe it’s actually here,” Iriafen said to USA TODAY. “We’ve had two preseason games, but tomorrow feels like the real deal. I’m excited to finally be able to compete and get the season rolling.”

Iriafen’s path to the WNBA has been anything but conventional. After completing her undergraduate studies in product design and mechanical engineering at Stanford University, she transferred to USC, where she made an immediate impact both on and off the court. Her academic achievements culminated in being named the Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, a rare honor for a player balancing elite-level athletics with a rigorous academic workload.

Although she missed the traditional graduation ceremony due to the WNBA schedule, Iriafen said the timing was worth it.

“I graduated early last year so I was able to get my big graduation, so I’m not super sad about it this year,” she told USA TODAY. “I’m more excited I get to play basketball instead.”

Washington enters the 2025 season with one of the most intriguing rookie classes in the WNBA, and Iriafen is expected to play a central role. With top draft picks Sonia Citron and Lucy Olsen joining her in the rotation, the Mystics are hoping their young core can bring immediate energy and production. Coach Sydney Johnson has praised the maturity of her rookie group, noting that they have already demonstrated a veteran-like presence during training camp and the preseason.

That maturity will be tested early, as the Mystics begin the season without two key players. Forward Aaliyah Edwards is out with a back injury, while fellow forward Shakira Austin is sidelined due to a leg injury. Their absences create an opening for Iriafen and her fellow rookies to take on more minutes and responsibilities from the opening tip.

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) walks off the court after the Elite 8, NCAA Tournament
With key veterans sidelined, the Washington Mystics will rely heavily on their rookies to fill the gap and provide energy on both ends of the court. Kiki Iriafen and her fellow first-year players have the chance to make an immediate impact and establish themselves as vital contributors. As the team embarks on its 2025 season under coach Sydney Johnson, all eyes will be on the young core to see how they handle the pressure and help lead the Mystics forward.

Fans eager to watch Kiki Iriafen make her WNBA debut can catch the Washington Mystics’ season opener against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 16. The game will be broadcast live on ION for those tuning in from home

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

