All Trojans

What USC Trojans' Lindsay Gottlieb Said After Winning Big Ten Coach of the Year

USC Trojans women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb took home Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 2024-2025 season. With the guidance of Gottlieb and the star power of guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans will be a tough out in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Cory Pappas

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 2024-2025 season. The Trojans, led by superstar guard JuJu Watkins, went 26-2 in the regular season and 17-1 in the Big Ten, winning the conference regular season title outright in their first year as a member. It was the first conference title of any kind for USC in 30 years. 

This is now the 2nd straight year where Gottlieb has engineered the Trojans to 26 plus wins. This has not happened for the program dating back to the 1982-1983 and 1983-1984 seasons. In each of those years, USC won the National Championship. 

Gottlieb “Humbled” By Winning Big Ten Coach of the Year

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the se
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Lindsay Gottlieb spoke on the Big Ten Network Tuesday morning shortly after being named the Big Ten Coach of the Year

“It’s truly humbling,” Gottlieb said. “We have an 18 team league, with 13 NCAA tournament teams and so many great coaches, so to be singled out by my peers and the media is really something I'm grateful for. 

Gottlieb gave major props to the rest of her staff and the players for putting her in a position to win this award. 

“It’s a staff award, a team award,” Gottlieb said. “None of this happens unless the team wins a championship. Unless the staff I have comes to work very day with the right mindset. I’m really grateful.”

Gottlieb got her start in coaching right after her playing career at Brown University ended in 1999. Months later, she was an assistant at Syracuse and further progressed through the ranks to being a coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2008-2011, California from 2011-2019, and now USC starting in 2021. 

“I always loved sports…I was a big X’s and O’s nerd…and at the same time felt like, there was an opportunity to have an impact on people.” Gottlieb said. “This is the profession for me….I’ve been very lucky to have a job that I feel so passionate about. 

MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks

MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp

"Sky's the Limit" For Trojans This Postseason

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and her players celebrate defeating the U
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and her players celebrate defeating the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. The Bruins came into the game ranked #1 in the country. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament. The Trojans are also in line to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gottlieb knows that when her team plays to the best of their abilities, they can go a long way. 

“When we do it our way and we dial into our identity of what we can be, then really the sky is the limit for this program,” Gottlieb said. 

USC was knocking on the door of the Final Four last season, but fell just short in the Elite Eight to the UConn Huskies. Gottlieb has made the Final Four one time in her career; in 2013 when she was coaching Cal.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Trojan News