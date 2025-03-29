USC Trojans vs. Kansas State Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds: NCAA Tournament
The No. 1 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Trojans are coming off a big win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Women of Troy will face the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Kansas State Wildcats at 5 p.m. PT on March 29 in Spokane, Washington. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 2.5-point favorites to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -144, and the total points are 140.5.
USC vs. Kansas State preview:
The USC Trojans are on to the Sweet 16 following a 95-59 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Trojans had a tough loss with star guard JuJu Watkins exiting the game in the first quarter, but the team came together for the win.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to her team about how proud she is that they all stepped up with Watkins out.
“I just, I am so grateful, you guys had my back, you had each other’s back, you had Ju’s back, the fans had your back, we were a team,” Gottlieb said. “And I will never forget this game for as long as I live.”
“It’s a big deal to go to the Sweet 16. We are going to Spokane. We are going as a team,” Gottlieb said. “You gotta bring the energy and the fight and say we don’t change our goals right, but we give a little extra energy, you know, for what she would bring, but just to say anytime we’re a man down we step up for one another because that’s who we are.”
Against Mississippi State, USC forward Kiki Iriafen had a top performance. Iriafen finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds. The Trojans had five players score double-digit points. Center Rayah Marshall also finished the game with nine rebounds.
The Trojans will be without their leading scorer, but they have proven that they have multiple players who can step up. With how Gottlieb rotated her players when Watkins got injured, she will once again come up with a plan with a couple of days to prepare for the matchup.
The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off an 80-79 overtime win against Kentucky. The Wildcats had four players score double-digit points, with forward Temira Poindexter leading the team with 24 points. Center Ayoka Lee led with nine rebounds, and guard Serena Sundell led with 14 assists.
The matchup in the Sweet 16 will be the Women of Troy’s first game without Watkins, and while it will be a test, USC has players who can step up. Both teams have had a couple of days off from playing games and are well-rested.
USC has won the most games for the program in a season since 1986. The Trojans and Wildcats have not faced since 2002, resulting in a Kansas State win.
USC vs. Kansas State prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Kentucky State Wildcats 76-71.
If USC defeats Kansas State, the Trojans will face the winner of the No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. The next game is the Elite 8 on March 31 at 3 p.m. PT.
