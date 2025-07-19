All Trojans

LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James Face Nuggets in Summer League Action

The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James will play in their fifth Las Vegas NBA Summer League game on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. The former USC Trojans guard is coming off a summer league scoring high on Thursday.

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James will take on the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas NBA Summer League action on Friday night. The former USC Trojans guard has had an impressive showing so far this summer and will look to keep it going against the Nuggets. 

Tip-off between the Lakers and Nuggets is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on NBA TV. 

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James
Below Are Live Updates

First Quarter

Los Angeles Lakers 1-3 in Las Vegas 

The Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 1-3 so far in Las Vegas. They have a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and losses to the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics. 

In these four games, Bronny James has averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Friday’s game vs. the Nuggets will be the second game in as many days for the Lakers, who fell to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night 87-78. Despite the loss, this was Bronny’s highest scoring game all summer. He was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points on 7/13 shooting from the field. He also had five assists and three rebounds. 

The only negative for Bronny against the Celtics was his eight turnovers. He will try to keep that number down on Friday. 

In addition to Bronny, the Lakers have been led this summer by Dalton Knecht, Darius Bazley, and Cole Swider. The Lakers had a tune-up before Las Vegas and played three games in the California Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco.

They went 2-1 with wins over the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs and a loss to the Golden State warriors.

