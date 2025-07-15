Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Breaks Shooting Slump In NBA Summer League
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 67-58 in the NBA Summer League, but the development of Lakers guard Bronny James has caught the attention of many. In the losing effort, James led all Lakers with 17 points. Clippers guard Jordan Miller was the only player on the floor to outscore James with 19 points of his own.
In 24 minutes of game action, James shot 60 percent from the field, and his three-point percentage was identical, making three of five attempts (60 percent). In addition, James logged five rebounds and five assists.
Prior to his performance against the Clippers, the former Trojans guard was averaging 8.8 points per game in four contests. James was only shooting 35 percent from the field, and he was one of the the first to admit his own struggles on the court.
"I just feel like I'm in a little slump right now," James said after the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets earlier in July.
Many criticized Los Angeles for selecting the former Trojan with a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Lakers summer league coach Dane Johnson sees the potential for James to carve out an extended career in the NBA.
"Shoot, he's going to have a long career. This is just the beginning. We just keep instilling [confidence], keep that in their heads. So we've got a long way to go," Johnson said after the loss to Houston.
Bronny's dad, LeBron James, was in attendance for Los Angeles' summer league matchup against the Dallas Mavericks when No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg made his summer league debut, and LeBron was back in the building to watch his son lead the Lakers in scoring on Monday night.
In addition to LeBron, Lakers coach J.J. Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka have had a presence at Los Angeles' summer league games. Additionally, Los Angeles assistant coaches, Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan, have also been in attendance to see the the Lakers' summer league squad compete.
LeBron has been in the headlines this offseason after picking up his $52.6 million player option to remain in Los Angeles. However, recent reports suggest that the Lakers are interested in trading James.
NBA insider Brandon Robinson reported that the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers have interest in acquiring James via trade. With the trade speculation surrounding the NBA legend, many are wondering how that would affect Bronny's career with the Lakers?
The former Trojan spent a majority of the 2024-25 season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, and the extended minutes gave James an opportunity to develop his game.
Johnson was asked whether or not James would remain in the G-League once the 2025-26 season arrives, but the Lakers summer league coach said he did not have enough information to make a comment.