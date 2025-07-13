How LeBron James Coached Bronny In Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League Win
The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Bronny James had a big win in the Las Vegas Summer League against the New Orleans Pelicans. The former USC Trojans guard helped lead the team to a win through a strong performance, with a little help from his father.
Lakers forward LeBron James may not have played on the court, but he helped his son from the sidelines, and it paid off. The former USC player had a big game, finishing with 14 points, three assists, and two steals. He shot 5-of-11 from the field and went 1-of-4 with three-point shots.
On the baseline, the NBA star could be heard cheating his son on. As the former Trojan was moving down the court, scoring a layup, the Lakers' star began his instructions.
“More. More. Get downhill more,” James encouraged.
In the fourth quarter, the second-year guard threw a pass that was tipped, leading to more coaching from his father.
“Pull-up,” James coaxed. “Going right, that’s a pull-up.”
In his rookie season, the former Trojans guard had an up-and-down year, but where he showed the most growth was on the defensive side of the ball. In the G League with the South Bay Lakers, James played and started in 11 games. In his rookie season, James finished the season averaging 4.2 defensive rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks.
While in the NBA, James did not play a consistent number of minutes, he showed growth throughout the season. With the Lakers defensively, James averaged 0.5 defensive rebounds, 0.1 blocks, and 0.3 steals per game.
As James heads into year two, while there is still room for growth, James is entering with more confidence. The Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks and rookie small forward Cooper Flagg. Flagg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and there is much excitement surrounding him. In Flagg’s first NBA appearance, he was paired against James.
Flagg is a talented player, but James stood his ground defensively. Flagg finished the game shooting 5-of-21 from the floor and 0-of-5 from the 3-point range.
There is still room for growth, but James’ confidence is growing, and his big game helped lead the Lakers to a win. Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and Summer League coach Lindsey Harding praised James’ performance and confidence.
“We want him to play on the ball,” Harding told reporters. “Especially in tight moments, I like the ball in his hands, and I want him to make those decisions. You can go through as many drills as you want, but nothing beats life.”
“It comes with confidence, and even this game, whether he made the shot or not, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about making the right read.”
The summer league is giving James the opportunity to hone his skills and get valuable reps ahead of the 2025-2026 season. James dealt with high scrutiny as a rookie and is getting the chance to wash that away before year two.
Between having more confidence on the court and with his father continuing to coach him, James is on pace to make a big step forward in the regular season.