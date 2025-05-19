Wax Figures Of Los Angeles Lakers Duo, LeBron, Bronny James Unveiled
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, earning the opportunity to play with his father, LeBron James. The two became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.
The father-son duo is a part of more history as Mr. Officials, who is a Cleveland native known for his wax tributes to cultural icons, created a wax figure of the two.
“Introducing the World’s first father-son Wax duo! Some call him the king, some call him the goat, but I call him legendary,” Mr. Officials wrote on Instagram. “We are witnessing history in the making as I revealed @bronny youngest African-American wax figure in history, the first wax duo, and my first ever NBA figures.”
Mr. Officials have made wax figures for artists such as The Takeoff and Nipsey Hussle, and now the former Trojan and his father for his first NBA figures. The two are featured in their Los Angeles Lakers uniforms, and made with immense detail. Creating a wax figure of James, who has completed his rookie season, represents the new generation and the James family legacy.
James was thrown into the spotlight right away in his first season in the league. He split his time between the NBA and G League, developing throughout the year. He started each game he played in with the G League, and earned his first NBA start in the regular season finale.
With the Lakers, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. His playing time increased throughout the season, but he averaged just 6.7 minutes. James’ best game was against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he played 30 minutes, scoring 17 points with three rebounds and five assists.
James was under the spotlight with the narrative he was only drafted because of his father. There was criticism across the media, and was something the former USC player had to learn to play through.
Heading into his second season in the league, James is looking to find ways to block out the outside noise and continue to grow into a strong NBA player.
After the Lakers season concluded with a playoff loss, the NBA star discussed where playing with his son ranked among all his accomplishments in the league, and how much it meant to him.
“No. 1. For sure. That’s easy. It’s not even close,” James said. “To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my song this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on.”
Although the season did not end the way the Lakers wanted, it was a monumental season for both players. The two had the chance to play together, and their accomplishments are now cemented through the new wax figure.
Although James will turn 41 during the 2025-2026 season, both he and his son have hinted that the duo will both be returning to the court next year.