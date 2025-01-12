USC Trojans' Eric Musselman Addresses L.A. Wildfires After Upset Win Over Illinois
The USC Trojans men's basketball team picked up a big ranked win on the road vs. No. 13 Illinois. The Trojans' 82-72 win at Illinois was the first ranked road win since 2010.
The Trojans have battled problems at home with the fires in the Los Angeles County area affecting sports at all levels in the area. USC coach Eric Musselman addressed the ongoing and scary issue after the Trojans' big win.
Musselman addressed how the fires have personally affected the Trojans' program on all levels. From coaches to players, Musselman said the fires have had the team on edge back in Los Angeles.
"I think that with the stuff that's going on in L.A. has affected us. We have three staff members that their families have been evacuated. My wife, although it's not in Manhattan Beach, but the first night, she's calling me at two in the morning and four in the morning because she's nervous about it, so it's affected everybody for sure. I think our guys are looking forward to getting back. One of our local players, his family is very concerned, because it's getting closer to to where they live. Coach [Will] Conroy's 24-hour lookout on his phone with local news, so this has affected everybody," Musselman said.
Despite the Trojans being able to travel out to Champaign, Illinois, for the game vs. the Fighting Illini, there was initial concern about the team being able to travel back to Southern California due to potential air quality concerns. Musselman cleared the air about if USC would be able to make it back to Los Angeles.
"From all indications are that the airports open. We got to de-ice here, and then we get back home. And then we just have to figure out what our practice time is going to look like and some stuff that we'll just talk with administration. But right now with USC, it's business as usual, and just prayers and thoughts with everybody that's been affected, which is obviously a lot of people," Musselman said.
The Trojans won their first Big Ten game of the new year after starting off 0-2 with losses to Michigan and Indiana. USC guard Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points.
Although the Trojans have had an up-and-down season with losses to Saint Mary's, Cal, and New Mexico, USC has shown a lot of promise, including an eight-point loss to No. 12 Oregon and holding a double-digit lead over Indiana before falling to the Hoosiers in the second half.
