Los Angeles Wildfires Postpone USC Trojans vs. Northwestern Wildcats Game
The USC Trojans basketball schedule has had a wrench thrown into it due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The Big Ten conference announced on Friday that the Northwestern women’s basketball team will not be traveling to play the Trojans or UCLA Bruins next week. The games will be rescheduled at a later date.
USC vs. Northwestern Game Postponed
The USC Trojans were scheduled to play the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, Jan. 15. That will no longer be the case as the Big Ten announced that Northwestern made the decision not to travel to Los Angeles for their road trip. The Big Ten said that they will look into rescheduling their games against USC and UCLA at a later date.
As of now, USC is still slated to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.
Throughout this week, the Los Angeles area and community has been suffering from horrible wildfires. Multiple sporting events have already been postponed or moved. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers both postponed their home games on Saturday night. The Lakers already had to postpone Thursday night’s game.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings Wild Card Round game set for Monday Night Football was moved from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
MORE: Can Pete Carroll Save Chicago Bears' Front Office? Aggressive Head Coach Search
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart Sounds Off On College Football Playoff Hate
MORE: USC Trojans Revamped Quarterback Room: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet, Sam Huard
USC Trojans Undefeated in Big Ten Play
The USC Trojans have gotten off to a great start in their first season as members of the Big Ten. USC is 5-0 in conference play with wins over Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland. Overall, the Trojans have a record of 15-1 and are ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
USC is led by guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen. Watkins is averaging a team high 24.9 points per game while also adding 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Iriafen is second on the team in points per game with 18.1 and second in rebounds with 8.9 per game.
In the 2023-2024 season, the Trojans got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell just short of a Final Four appearance with a close Elite Eight loss to the UConn Huskies. They have a great chance to make another run at it this season.
USC has the fourth-best odds to win the National Championship at +500. The Trojans have not made a Final Four since 1986 and have not won a national title since 1984. Will coach Lindsay Gottlieb's squad be able to snap one of or both of those streaks this year?
MORE: USC Trojans Sign Transfer Kevin Longstreet From Texas A&M, QB Husan's Brother
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Visits 5-Star Brandon Arrington at Mount Miguel
MORE: USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Quarterback Sam Huard, Former 5-Star Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Running Back Waymond Jordan Over Ole Miss