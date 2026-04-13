USC Five-Star Recruit Sitaya Fagan Gets Real About Trojans' Future

PORTLAND, Ore. – The USC Trojans are gearing up for what their fans hope will be their deepest NCAA Tournament run in four decades next March.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb is set to return freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson and bring back former Naismith Trophy winner JuJu Watkins from injury, while bringing in the top recruiting class in the nation.

USC Trojans On SI reporter Lily Crane spoke with Trojans five-star commit Sitaya Fagan about her ambitions for her freshman season ahead of her performance in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit.

USC Trojans Commit Sitaya Fagan Reveals Expectations

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitiya Fagan show off gear with World Select Team ahead of 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Fagan joined the Trojans back in January as an early enrollee who trained with the team. She previously graduated from Australia’s Centre of Excellence and committed to USC on Oct. 9, 2025.

The 6-4 forward joins No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall and No. 5 recruit Sara Okeke as the Trojans’ 2026 commits. Fagan spoke about her expectations for the coming season, given the star power the group is set to feature.

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitaya Fagan stands outside a huddle during World Select Team practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

“The program's phenomenal. I do think that we are going to be amazing next year, but I also think we just have to flow through it,” Fagan said. “Obviously, three of our key players, as you listed, Saniyah, and me and Sara are all freshmen, so we shouldn't put too much pressure on us, because obviously we're like the babies of the team.”

“But with JuJu returning and Jazzy coming back, and Kennedy Smith, I think it's going to be a great opportunity,” she continued.

Her future freshman teammate Hall continues to state her confidence in the group winning the national championship in 2027. The program hasn’t won the title since 1984 and last made the Final Four in 1986. If the incoming class can elevate the team to the next level, USC should have a strong chance to secure their third banner.

National Championship Win Strengthens Southern California Rivalry

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitaya Fagan headshot from 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Cameron Browne

The 2026 title belonged to USC’s big rival. The UCLA Bruins winning the national championship in 2026 may have hurt Trojans fans, but it might have added fuel to USC’s 2027 postseason run.

Fagan gave the Bruins their flowers for their big win but acknowledged the feeling of it being the Trojans’ turn.

“Yeah, definitely,” Fagan said when asked if it motivates her. “But I followed Lauren Bett's story, and I do believe that she honestly deserved that championship, and I hope the best for her. But we are rivals, so we will be getting UCLA next year.”

Meanwhile, Hall said that it made her “kind of mad” but added that it just means they have to work harder. The Bruins lose a lot of production in the offseason due to their six seniors being among their top contributors. The Trojans, however, have a young core that looks to propel them to a championship win.

Future USC Trojans Stars Go Head-to-Head at Nike Hoop Summit

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitiya Fagan dribbles the ball during a World Select Team practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Fagan played alongside Okeke for the World Select Team at the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 11. The two played against Team USA, which featured Hall.

Hall led Team USA to a dominant victory in the game, but Fagan scored more than anyone on the World Select Team with her 15 points. She also totaled four rebounds and drew a pair of fouls against Hall.

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; World Select Team poses together for a picture after practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

“She's a great defender," Hall said about Fagan postgame. "Honestly, she might be taller than me, so just her length was very — she was guarding really well. I think she's just a great player overall, a great defender. I'm excited to play with her."

Fagan showed at the Nike Hoop Summit that she has the potential to be a key contributor for the Trojans next season, whether that comes in the form of scoring or defense.