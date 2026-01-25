USC Faces Critical Road Matchup Against Wisconsin Amid Shooting Struggles

USC (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) will travel to Madison for the first time since 1946 to face the Wisconsin Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, Jan. 25. The Trojans are coming off a disappointing home loss to a Northwestern team that was winless in Big Ten play this season and had lost nine consecutive conference games dating back to last season.

Southern Cal had another poor shooting night against the Wildcats on Wednesday. They shot 38.5 percent from the field and were 2-of-13 from three. It’s the second consecutive game USC has struggled from beyond the arc, going 3-of-20 in another home loss to No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 17.

And their struggles at the free throw line continued. The Trojans had 43 attempts but made just 26 of them. Against Purdue, USC was 3-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Their shooting woes on Wednesday were highlighted by just two made fields goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half and trailed by three at the break. They never held a lead in the second half and fell 74-68 to the Wildcats. USC coach Eric Musselman expressed his frustrations following the loss.

“We’ve now played two home games. Shot the ball horrific from three and shot the ball horrific from the foul line,” Musselman said. “Super disappointing loss. I’ve coached a long time. Can’t remember one that’s quite like this.”

Now, the Trojans face a red-hot Wisconsin team that has won five in a row in Big Ten play, which included over then-No. 2 Michigan. During their win streak, the Badgers have averaged 88.6 PPG, while shooting 41 percent from three and rank No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency in that span.

Wisconsin has surpassed 90 points eight times this season, the most in program history in over 30 years and have played their best basketball at home, holding a 10-1 record.

USC has some critical games on the schedule as the Big Ten seeding race intensifies. Tipoff on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the Kohl Center is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Peacock.

Alijah Arenas Makes USC Debut

USC five-star freshman guard Alijah Arenas made his much-anticipated debut against Northwestern and Musselman wasted no time putting him in the starting lineup.

Arenas totaled eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. The talent flashes, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s about knocking off the rust.

Arenas was just 3-of-15 from the field, 0-6 from three and 2-of-6 from the line. It was unrealistic to assume Arenas would hit the ground running from night one after dealing with two significant injuries that have impacted him since last April.

“He should be a high school senior who reclassified, missed an entire summer,” Musselman said. “And then you’re throwing him in the middle of Big Ten play. He doesn’t have non-conference play and all that stuff just based on injury and it’s difficult thing for any super talented player to go through.

“Should I have started him, I don’t know, maybe not. Should he have played less minutes, maybe. But we’re struggling right now to find five guys with the way we’re shooting and blown coverages.”

