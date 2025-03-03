New No. 1 In Top-25 College Basketball Rankings After USC Trojans Sweep UCLA Bruins?
With conference tournaments ready to begin across the country, what will the AP Top-25 Poll look like for women's college basketball? The No. 4 USC Trojans beat the No. 2 UCLA Bruins for the second time of the regular season and won the Big Ten regular season crown, while the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 6 South Carolina Bruins will share the SEC regular season conference title.
The Trojans will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten conference tournament, but how far can they climb in the latest top-25 after beating UCLA? How far will UCLA fall from the No. 2 ranking now that the Trojans hold two head-to-head wins over the Bruins? USC should also benefit from the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish losing their fourth game of the season to No. 23 Florida State.
South Carolina and Texas will share the SEC regular season crown, but the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament came down to conference commissioner Greg Sankey flipping a coin. The Gamecocks won the toss and will be the No. 1 seed.
Should teams like USC and UCLA or Texas and South Carolina advance in their respective conference tournaments, they could face each other for a third time, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament might be at stake.
Ranked No. 3 overall in the AP Top-25 Poll, Notre Dame will not be the top seed in the ACC Tournament as the North Carolina State Wolfpack hold the No. 1 seed. Ranked No. 9 in the top-25, North Carolina State knocked Notre Dame from the No. 1 overall ranking in the country. The Fighting Irish lost their next game against Florida State, tying Notre Dame's conference record with North Carolina State's.
Like in the SEC, Notre Dame and North Carolina State will be co-champions of the ACC regular season. Remaining in the ACC, No. 16 Duke upset No. 8 North Carolina. Could the Tar Heels fall out of the top 10?
Who will be the biggest movers when the newest top-25 is released? The No. 7 LSU Tigers ended their season with two consecutive losses to No. 20 Alabama and unranked Ole Miss. Will they drop out of the top 10? Additionally, No. 15 Kentucky beat No 11. Tennessee, but the Wildcats fell to South Carolina in the final game of the regular season.
No. 14 Kansas State also ended their season with two straight losses, dropping games to No. 17 Baylor and Iowa State.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll from Feb. 24. This article will be updated upon the latest rankings release:
1. Texas
2. UCLA
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. UConn
6. South Carolina
7. LSU
8. North Carolina
9. North Carolina State
10. TCU
11. Tennessee
12. Ohio State
13. Oklahoma
14. Kansas State
15. Kentucky
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. West Virginia
19. Maryland
20. Alabama
21. Oklahoma State
22. Creighton
23. Michigan State
24. Florida State
25. Louisville