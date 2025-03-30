What UConn Huskies' Geno Auriemma Said Before USC Trojans, Elite 8 Matchup
The USC Trojans and UConn Huskies will compete for a Final Four bid in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as UConn coach Geno Auriemma enters familiar territory, deep into March Madness.
On the other hand, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb is seeking the second Final Four appearance of her career, already leading the Trojans to two consecutive Elite 8's and the first since 1994. USC superstar guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the second round of this year's tournament, but the Trojans beat Kansas State on Saturday to stay alive.
According to DraftKings, UConn is favored over USC with a point spread of 143.5. Still, the Trojans are a talented team with forward Kiki Iriafen taking the lead in Watkins' absence, as well as emerging guards Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell. Auriemma spoke about the Trojans, giving the Huskies' perspective on USC.
"Well, going into the tournament, based on this season, I think they grew from the experience that they had last season from the season and our game," said Auriemma. "I think they grew from that, and you could see it. I think the pieces that they added, their young players, certainly changed the makeup of the team, and that was really evident yesterday, obviously."
USC beat UConn in a December matchup, 72-70. UConn star guard Paige Bueckers scored 22 points, but it was not enough to beat the Trojans, led by Watkins' 25 points as well as Iriafen's 16 points and 11 rebounds. Huskies forward Sarah Strong finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds of her own, but it was not enough to get the regular season win.
However, with Watkins out, UConn is heavily favored to advance to the Final Four over USC. In fact, the Huskies are the betting favorite to win the national championship.
"We saw firsthand what it's like to play without someone who means so much to your team. . . . Someone has to step up and do all the heavy lifting. and that, you know, normally would be, somebody like JuJu," said Auriemma.
The UConn coach spoke about Iriafen and her command of the Trojans offense even with Watkins on the floor. With Watkins out, Iriafen's scoring will be needed if USC wants to advance.
"Maybe it changes how they look in that (Iriafen) gets more more touches than maybe she would, but I thought in the first game when we played them in Hartford, I thought she was one of the big differences in the game because of how many times they went to her later in the game," Auriemma said. "So I think we're hopefully better equipped to deal with that than we were back then."
"But they can shoot the ball really, really well. . . . You know, you've got two things you've got to deal with, and it's just a matter of at which point in the game are you willing to what are you willing to give up at that point in the game? You to certain is that you can't play against her one-on-one just like we couldn't play last night one-on-one," Auriemma continued.
