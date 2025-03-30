Updated Women's Basketball Championship Betting Odds: UConn, South Carolina, Texas
As March Madness reaches its end, the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament for women's college basketball is clear. According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the UConn Huskies (-110) are heavily favored. Behind the Huskies are the South Carolina Gamecocks (+200), and the next closest team is Texas (+700).
Surprisingly, the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins (+850) have the fourth-best odds of winning the national championship, per FanDuel. Before the injury to superstar JuJu Watkins, the USC Trojans (+4800) were also considered a part of the elite group of teams. Now, the Trojans have the longest odds out of any team remaining, according to FanDuel.
USC beat Kansas State on Saturday, but it appears as though oddsmakers in Vegas do not see the Trojans getting past UConn without Watkins.
On Sunday, Duke and South Carolina will the first Elite 8 game of the tournament with the Final Four at stake. The UCLA Bruins must get past the LSU Tigers in order to reach the Final Four in Tampa Bay, Florida. On Monday, two other tickets will be punched as TCU and Texas face off before the rematch between UConn and USC.
The Trojans have advanced to the Elite 8 without Watkins, relying on big performances from forward Kiki Iriafen as well as freshmen guards Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised her team's ability to compete after the win.
“I’m really proud of our team’s fight and togetherness, and finding a way to win. It was not supposed to be easy, and it wasn’t easy,” Gottlieb said. “I thought our perimeter defense was terrific and that includes Kiki who was running around, you know, on shooters. As well as our point of attack.”
As for UConn, the Huskies have been blowing out their recent opponents. Star guard Paige Bueckers led UConn to an 82-59 win over Oklahoma. Bueckers finished with 40 points while UConn guard Azzi Fudd totaled 10 points and five assists of her own, setting them up for a rematch with USC.
When the Trojans and Huskies faced off during the regular season, USC and Watkins got the best of UConn, winning 72-70. In the back-and-forth matchup, Watkins led all scorers with 25 points while Bueckers scored 22. With Watkins sidelined with her ACL injury, FanDuel has the spread set at 14.5 points.
Bueckers missed a year of college basketball after tearing her ACL, and she spoke about the advice that she would give to Watkins as she begins her recovery.
"For JuJu, your heart breaks. Just the devastation that especially during right now during the tournament of not being able to be out there with your team, during the most important part of the year. So I know, especially we empathize for her, we've been there, and we and we know how much it sucks, but you don't get to be as good as JuJu if you don't have a great motor, a great work ethic, and she's gonna attack this process, just as she's attacked basketball. Just as she's great at basketball, she's gonna be great at this recovery process," said Bueckers.
Here are the national championship odds for all eight remaining teams, courtesy of FanDuel.
UConn -110
South Carolina +200
Texas +700
UCLA +850
LSU +3000
Duke +3000
TCU +35000
USC +4800
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
