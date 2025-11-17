All Trojans

USC in Hunt for Another 5-Star Recruit With NBA Bloodline

The USC Trojans have made the final four for five-star recruit Jaxon Richardson, son of NBA champion Jason Richardson. After missing on Tahj Ariza, USC is pushing to land another elite NBA-bloodline prospect in its 2026 recruiting class.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025.
USC is once again deep in the race for an NBA-bloodline star. The Trojans have officially cracked the final four for five-star recruit Jaxon Richardson, the explosive Class of 2026 wing and son of two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson. For a program looking to stack elite talent in the Big Ten era, this is one of the marquee names USC hoped to be sitting with as signing periods inch closer.

The timing also matters. USC recently missed out on Tahj Ariza, son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, who signed with Oregon after announcing his commitment in early October. With Ariza off the board, Richardson becomes an even more important priority in USC’s push to add high-end athleticism and NBA pedigree to its future roster.

Richardson trimmed his list to USC, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Creighton, eliminating several programs—Louisville and Miami among them—that once had strong ties to his recruitment. While Alabama has long been viewed as the perceived leader, USC has positioned itself as a true contender, especially after a strong official visit in September.

USC’s Pitch

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center.

Richardson’s visit to USC on September 20 gave him an inside look at what Eric Musselman has built: intense practices, clear player accountability, and a development-focused environment that mirrors what he’s done with NBA wings at Arkansas and Nevada. For a recruit with pro expectations—and a family familiar with the league—those details matter.

Two selling points stand out for USC:

- A Proven NBA Development Track Record
Musselman has consistently built long, athletic wings into high-level pros. Richardson fits that mold effortlessly.

- A Program Comfortable With NBA Pedigree
USC has embraced NBA-bloodline talent in recent years—Bronny James, DJ Rodman, and others. Richardson would continue that pipeline as one of the most decorated recruits of the group.

Add that to USC’s already strong trajectory with its 2026 class, and the Trojans are firmly in the fight.

Richardson’s Profile: An Elite Two-Way Wing With NBA-Level Upside

Columbus Explorers guard Jaxon Richardson (5) drives to the basket as Grayson Rams guard Blaze Johnson (12) guards him during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

At 6-foot-6, Jaxon Richardson is widely regarded as one of the most gifted athletes in the Class of 2026, earning consensus five-star status and a top-25 national ranking in the 247Sports Composite. Some outlets place him as high as No. 11 overall, reflecting a game built on explosive verticality, long-arm versatility, and advanced defensive instincts.

His numbers match the scouting buzz. During the 2024–25 high school season, Richardson averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks on 63.4% shooting, helping Columbus High School win the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. He added MaxPreps Junior All-America honors and USA Basketball invitations, solidifying his national stature.

On the AAU circuit with the Florida Rebels in Nike EYBL play, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks, thriving as a switchable defender and high-energy transition scorer. Even a summer injury that sidelined him for Peach Jam did nothing to slow his rise as one of the most coveted wings in America.

What’s Next

Dec 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Galen Center.

Alabama still holds the reputation as the frontrunner, but USC is firmly in the mix. Musselman’s track record with wings, the appeal of Los Angeles, and the Trojans' 2026 recruiting momentum give USC a real chance to close.

After missing on Tahj Ariza, landing Jaxon Richardson would be a statement win—and potentially a program-shifting addition for USC’s Big Ten future. For now, the Trojans are right where they need to be: in the final four, in the conversation, and very much in the hunt for one of the best recruits in the country.

Jalon Dixon
