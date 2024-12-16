USC Trojans Basketball's Eric Musselman Asks NBA Coaches For Defensive Drills
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is coming off a big win against the Montana State Bobcats, 89-63. After losing three games in a row, USC coach Eric Musselman knew changes had to be made, and he spoke to NBA teams to help the Trojans out.
After losing to the Oregon Ducks, Musselman knew that changes needed to be made quickly for the team to make a run in the Big Ten. Musselman was honest with his team, and he and the staff worked hard to fix the defensive mishaps.
“Quite frankly, we called a bunch of NBA teams too and just asked them for different defensive drills. And I thought that helped us because they were completely new and different from what our guys have seen,” Musselman said. “All the coaches reached out, I reached out, and some teams sent us some film of some of the stuff that they’ve done in practice.”
For two weeks, the Trojans ran two-on-two pick-and-roll actions. Musselman believes that the changes made have already been helping. The defense has stepped up, and the team is winning. The Trojans have since won two games in a row, not allowing more than 63 points.
When asked post-game if the drills in practices have gotten more intense, Musselman was honest with his answer.
“You need evidence, you know what I mean? To show guys where the holes are, where they’re not,” Musselman said. “We had some really, really, really, physical practices for sure, which when you don’t play as well as you like, you do that. I’ve done it every year, whether it’s closeouts with bricks or weighted vests or whatever.”
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
After Sunday’s game against Montana State, Musselman spoke about how these changes from calling NBA teams have helped have been helping USC on the court.
“We just needed to put them in some different situations,” Musselman said. “And I thought it really helped us."
Musselman also became more honest with his players, which helped motivate them on the court. After the loss against Oregon, Musselman was unsure of how many games the Trojans would win against Big Ten opponents, and he told his team that.
The players heard what Musselman was saying, and stepped up. Consistency is also seen more in the Trojans. USC forward Saint Thomas scored 17 points against Montana State. After the game, Thomas spoke about how Musselman’s honesty has brought out the best in the team.
“I mean, we were playing bad basketball a couple games ago, and that’s the real,” Thomas said. “And him speaking up like that, I think, kind of got us out of our funk.”
USC guard Desmond Claude also had a big game, scoring 19 points. Claude is a player who has stepped up within the past two weeks and has helped the Trojans win. Post-game, Claude spoke about how he feels the season is starting to turn around.
“We’re starting to turn it around,” Claude said. “We just wanted to prove everybody wrong.”
Throughout the game against Montana State, the USC Trojans never trailed. Having control of the game pushed the Trojans up to a 7-4 record. The Trojans will face the CSU Northridge on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. PT. A win could get the Trojans to a three-game win streak.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025