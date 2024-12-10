USC Trojans Women's Basketball Team Earns Historic NIL Deal With Chipotle
The USC Trojans women's basketball team continues to make history on the name, image, and likeness front of college athletics. USC superstar JuJu Watkins and the Trojans have paired up with Chipotle for the first ever team-specific NIL deal with the company. It's the latest in a long line of NIL deals for the Trojans and star JuJu Watkins, like ones with Gatorade, Nike, and State Farm.
USC will be involved in various marketing initiatives for Chipotle during this season. All 15 players will receive a VIP card granting them access to free Chipotle.
Not only will the players get free Chipotle, but the company will also feature players’ go-to orders as digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and the company website.
The NIL deal is a part of the brand’s Real Food for Real Athletes platform. It's among the many NIL deals that Chipotle has done, including gifting every single athlete at Ohio State one free meal per week throughout the duration of their respective season.
The Trojans are currently sitting with an 8-1 record and are the No. 5 team in the country. Their lone blemish is a 74-61 home loss to No. 6 Notre Dame on Nov. 23. USC has also jumped out to an early 1-0 conference record with their 66-53 win over Oregon on Dec. 7.
Watkins hasn't slowed down the offensive output for USC as she has led the team in scoring every game so far. She is the team's leading scorer and averages 25 points per game.
The team picked up some quality transfers over the offseason in Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen and Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen. TVO leads the team with 3.8 assists per game and tacks on 8 points a night. Iriafen, a potential first round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, has been stellar for the Trojans. She averages nearly a double-double with her 18.2 points and team-leading 9.1 rebounds per game.
USC will have time to regroup as they host Fresno State and Elon before a tough three game slate against three ranked opponents, starting with No. 2 UConn on the road for a showdown with Paige Bueckers and the Huskies before games at the Galen Center vs. No. 20 Michigan and No. 24 Nebraska.
