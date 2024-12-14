USC Trojans, Montana State Bobcats Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 6-4 and 1-1 in the Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a win against the Washington Huskies and looking to get a winning streak going. The USC Trojans will be facing the Montana State Bobcats on Sunday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will open against the Montana State Bobcats at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
Game Preview:
It has not been the best start for the Trojans, but the team is coming off a crucial in-conference win against Washington. USC will face the Bobcats hoping to use the momentum in their favor. USC came out firing in the first half, scoring 51 points compared to Washington’s 25 points. The second half was a little slower for the Trojans, scoring just 34 points, but with the lead the Trojans had, they could secure the win. The key for the Trojans moving forward will be to continue to come out strong in the first half.
After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media about the win. He talked about the importance of not only getting a conference win but getting a win on the road.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
“We came on the road and secured our first road win while leading for 39:43. Washington didn’t have a lead at all during the game. That’s kind of unheard of on the road,” Musselman said. “I thought this was kind of a build-up for our team. We played well during the Oregon game for 30 minutes, then played poor basketball for 10 minutes, but that was against a ranked team. We talked about a lot of the positives that happened even in the loss against Oregon, and I thought that we came back to have our best game of the year.”
There was more consistency from USC against Washington. Three players stepped up, something that needed to happen for USC. Trojans' forward Saint Thomas and guard Wesley Yates III scored 19 points, while guard Desmond Claude scored 20. While forward Terrance Williams being out for a couple of weeks is a tough blow to the Trojans, Yates proved he could step up when needed.
The Montana State Bobcats are 5-5, but 1-4 when they are the away team. The Bobcats are coming off two straight wins and looking to get a streak going. The players to watch for the Bobcats are forward Brandon Walker, who leads the team with 14.3 points per game. Forward Max Agbonkpolo and guard Jabe Mullins will also be key players for the Trojans to watch for. As a team, Montana State is forcing 12.6 turnovers per game. The Trojans will need to connect on the court to avoid losing control of the game early.
USC vs. Montana State Prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Montana State Bobcats, 78-71.
After USC’s game against Montana State, the Trojans will face the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. PT.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?