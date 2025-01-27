Can USC Trojans Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Sign Top 25 Recruiting Class?
The USC Trojans have built themselves an impressive 2025 recruiting class in coach Eric Musselman's first year at the helm of the program. Despite not technically being Musselman's first recruiting class, as he signed guard Isaiah Elohim and forward Jalen Shelley over the offseason, it is the first class that he's had a full cycle to recruit.
The Trojans currently have two four-star commits in their 2025 recruiting class. Both guard Jerry Easter and small forward Elzie Harrington have helped USC earn a top-25 recruiting class ranking according to ESPN's latest ranking release.
ESPN has USC sitting at the No. 24 spot, barely squeaking inside the top 25. Jeff Borzello of ESPN said that Musselman's approach to high school recruiting is beginning to defer with the Trojans compared to his previous stop at Arkansas.
"Eric Musselman brought two ESPN 100 prospects with him from Arkansas in the 2024 recruiting class, and he's got a top-75 duo coming to Southern California next season," Borzello said. "Musselman has traditionally built his rosters via the transfer portal, but he's establishing a strong talent base with high school recruits so far at USC."
The Trojans have reeled in ESPN's No. 41 prospect in Easter and their No. 64 prospect, Harrington.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones Interested In Pete Carroll To Replace Mike McCarthy?
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
Harrington is the Trojans' latest commit as he flipped from Harvard to USC on Dec. 31, 2024.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Harrington's offensive versatility is one of the best in his class. Harrington's frame allows him to slide into the philosophy of position-less basketball that Musselman has been preaching in his first year at USC.
"Harrington’s backcourt size, floor vision, and passing ability have always been the basis of his upside. He has terrific perimeter size at 6-foot-6 and wiry strong frame. He has a well-developed handle though, is a skilled lay-up maker around the rim, good passer off the dribble and potentially a nice secondary pick-and-roll threat on the second side of the floor," Finkelstein wrote.
Easter's ability to score the ball should allow him to find minutes early in his career. Finkelstein said that Easter could make a bigger impact in year one if he puts it all otgether on the defensive end.
Easter is a high-volume scoring guard who plays with a physical, attacking style. He’s at his best in the open floor, where he can get downhill with speed and force," Finkelstein said. "He is an excellent rebounding guard and has all the physical tools to be a plus defender, but needs to consistently commit to impacting the game on that end regardless of his offensive volume or production."
USC still has the chance to add five-star guard Brayden Burries to their 2025 recruiting class. The California native has yet to make a decision, but holds the Trojans in high regards in his recruitment.
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Madden Riordan Earns Major College Football Achievement
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, Staff Visit 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill, Kelvin Obot
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’