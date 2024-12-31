All Trojans

USC Trojans Basketball Flips 4-Star Guard Elzie Harrington From Harvard

The USC Trojans mens basketball team picked up their second commitment from the class of 2025 with St. John Bosco guard Elzie Harrington flipping his commitment from Harvard to the Trojans.

Gabriel Duarte

St. John Bosco's (Calif.) Elzie Harrington dunks the ball as the Braves take on the Central Bulldogs during the 39th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
St. John Bosco's (Calif.) Elzie Harrington dunks the ball as the Braves take on the Central Bulldogs during the 39th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans picked up their second commitment in the class of 2025 with four-star guard Elzie Harrington flipping his commitment from Harvard to USC.

Harrington is a local product, hailing from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He chose the Trojans over offers from UCLA, Arizona State, and Harvard. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Harrington sits at the No. 56 player nationally and No. 6 player in the state of California. Harrington joins fellow combo guard Jerry Easter as the only two commitments in USC's 2025 recruiting class.

Harrington has been a four-year starter at St. John Bosco. Over the course of his career, he's averaged 14.8 points per game, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. He's been a do-it-all combo guard who can play the 1-3 with ease. His six-foot-five, 180 pound frame allows him to comfortably defend guards and forwards alike.

As a senior, Harrington is currently averaging 18.0 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He's led St. John Bosco to the No. 3 spot in the country and No. 2 spot in the state of California according to MaxPreps. The Braves are 14-1 with their sole loss coming to the No. 4 team in the country, Roosevelt.

Jerry Easter (2) stands on the court during an AAU basketball game July 6, 2023, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. Louisville assistant coach Nolan Smith and Kentucky head coach John Calipari were in the gym to watch Easter help lead All Ohio to a 76-63 win against Team WhyNot. / Brooks Holton / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the addition of Harrington, USC's recruiting class jumps up to the No. 30 rank in the class of 2025. Easter sits as the No. 35 player in the class and the No. 4 combo guard.

Both players fit the type of mold of postion-less basketball that USC head coach Eric Musselman has been trying to emphasize at USC. With their unique combination of size and athleticism, Harrington and Easter could have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

Taking into consideration the fact that USC will be replacing a majority of their roster with only Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates, Isaiah Elohim, Jalen Shelley, and Kevin Patton being the only scholarship players set to return next season, barring any transfers, the two incoming freshman will be in a good spot to see minutes for the 2025-26 season.

Musselman has shown he is not afraid to play true freshman with Elohim seeing minutes in his first season at USC. Through 13 games, Elohim averages 6.2 minutes per game. He is currently the only scholarship true freshman seeing any minutes on the court for Musselman in his first season at the helm.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

