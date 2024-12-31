USC Trojans Basketball Flips 4-Star Guard Elzie Harrington From Harvard
The USC Trojans picked up their second commitment in the class of 2025 with four-star guard Elzie Harrington flipping his commitment from Harvard to USC.
Harrington is a local product, hailing from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He chose the Trojans over offers from UCLA, Arizona State, and Harvard. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Harrington sits at the No. 56 player nationally and No. 6 player in the state of California. Harrington joins fellow combo guard Jerry Easter as the only two commitments in USC's 2025 recruiting class.
Harrington has been a four-year starter at St. John Bosco. Over the course of his career, he's averaged 14.8 points per game, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. He's been a do-it-all combo guard who can play the 1-3 with ease. His six-foot-five, 180 pound frame allows him to comfortably defend guards and forwards alike.
As a senior, Harrington is currently averaging 18.0 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He's led St. John Bosco to the No. 3 spot in the country and No. 2 spot in the state of California according to MaxPreps. The Braves are 14-1 with their sole loss coming to the No. 4 team in the country, Roosevelt.
With the addition of Harrington, USC's recruiting class jumps up to the No. 30 rank in the class of 2025. Easter sits as the No. 35 player in the class and the No. 4 combo guard.
Both players fit the type of mold of postion-less basketball that USC head coach Eric Musselman has been trying to emphasize at USC. With their unique combination of size and athleticism, Harrington and Easter could have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away.
Taking into consideration the fact that USC will be replacing a majority of their roster with only Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates, Isaiah Elohim, Jalen Shelley, and Kevin Patton being the only scholarship players set to return next season, barring any transfers, the two incoming freshman will be in a good spot to see minutes for the 2025-26 season.
Musselman has shown he is not afraid to play true freshman with Elohim seeing minutes in his first season at USC. Through 13 games, Elohim averages 6.2 minutes per game. He is currently the only scholarship true freshman seeing any minutes on the court for Musselman in his first season at the helm.
