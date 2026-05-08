USC Basketball Joins Loaded Acrisure Series Field in Palm Springs
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The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is headed to the desert this November. The Trojans will compete in the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
The Acrisure Series is one of the largest early-season events in college basketball. The event spans four days, features nearly 20 games, and includes more than 20 teams.
Unlike traditional eight-team tournaments such as the Maui Invitational, the Acrisure Series operates on a massive scale, bringing together high-major programs, rising mid-majors, and NCAA Tournament hopefuls under one roof at Acrisure Arena.
Matchups for the event have not yet been announced.
For USC, the opportunity is about more than just exposure. This early résumé-building opportunity could become critical when March arrives and the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee begins evaluating Quad 1 wins and strength of schedule.
The Trojans enter the event at a pivotal point under head coach Eric Musselman. The 2026-27 season will mark Musselman’s third year leading USC, a season that historically has been the turning point for many of his programs.
What can fans expect from USC this season?
There is a growing sense that this could be the season USC takes a significant step forward.
While the Trojans have shown gradual improvement during Musselman’s first two years, the program has yet to break through in Big Ten play or return to the NCAA Tournament. USC finished with the same 7-13 conference record in each of Musselman’s first two seasons, but the foundation looks considerably different entering year three.
Historically, Musselman’s teams tend to peak during their third season. At the University of Nevada, Reno, he guided the Wolf Pack to a Sweet 16 appearance in year three, tying a school record with 29 wins.
At the University of Arkansas, his third Razorbacks team reached the Elite Eight while producing one of the winningest seasons in program history.
That trend is part of why expectations around USC are climbing entering November.
Key pieces return
The Trojans also return several key contributors. Senior Rodney Rice is expected back after averaging more than 20 points per game in limited action before suffering a season-ending injury last year.
USC also returns sophomore Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, along with junior forward Jacob Cofie.
Musselman once again attacked the transfer portal to add experienced talent. KJ Lewis headlines the incoming group after transferring from Georgetown, while Eric Reibe arrives from UConn.
However, one of the most exciting aspects of USC’s 2026-27 roster is its freshman class. Five-star forward Christian Collins enters as a potential immediate impact player, while twin big men Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff bring elite size and rim protection.
That combination of veteran production, transfer experience, and high-end freshman talent makes the Acrisure Series an intriguing early measuring stick for the Trojans.
A West Coast reunion in Palm Springs
Beyond USC itself, the Acrisure Series almost feels like a reunion for the “old Pac-12.”
Programs such as Colorado, Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, and USC will all gather in Southern California despite now being scattered across different conferences.
In many ways, the event reflects the changing identity of West Coast college basketball. Former conference rivals now compete in the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and Pac-12, yet they will reunite in Palm Springs. The result is a tournament atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and important for the future of basketball on the West Coast.
For USC, though, the focus remains on building momentum. If Musselman’s third-year track record holds true, the Trojans could enter Palm Springs in November as one of the more fascinating teams in college basketball and leave the desert looking like a legitimate NCAA Tournament contender.
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