USC Basketball Joins Loaded Acrisure Series Field in Palm Springs

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is headed to the desert this November. The Trojans will compete in the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Source: Utah State, Oregon State, Colorado, and Washington State are in the 2026 Acrisure Series this November in Palm Springs.



Other confirmed teams in the event:



USC

Saint Louis

South Carolina

Stanford

Arizona State

Grand Canyon

Nevada

Santa Clara



Matchups are still TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2026

The Acrisure Series is one of the largest early-season events in college basketball. The event spans four days, features nearly 20 games, and includes more than 20 teams.

Unlike traditional eight-team tournaments such as the Maui Invitational, the Acrisure Series operates on a massive scale, bringing together high-major programs, rising mid-majors, and NCAA Tournament hopefuls under one roof at Acrisure Arena.

Matchups for the event have not yet been announced.

For USC, the opportunity is about more than just exposure. This early résumé-building opportunity could become critical when March arrives and the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee begins evaluating Quad 1 wins and strength of schedule.

The USC Trojans bench celebrates Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans enter the event at a pivotal point under head coach Eric Musselman. The 2026-27 season will mark Musselman’s third year leading USC, a season that historically has been the turning point for many of his programs.

What can fans expect from USC this season?

There is a growing sense that this could be the season USC takes a significant step forward.

While the Trojans have shown gradual improvement during Musselman’s first two years, the program has yet to break through in Big Ten play or return to the NCAA Tournament. USC finished with the same 7-13 conference record in each of Musselman’s first two seasons, but the foundation looks considerably different entering year three.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Historically, Musselman’s teams tend to peak during their third season. At the University of Nevada, Reno, he guided the Wolf Pack to a Sweet 16 appearance in year three, tying a school record with 29 wins.

At the University of Arkansas, his third Razorbacks team reached the Elite Eight while producing one of the winningest seasons in program history.

That trend is part of why expectations around USC are climbing entering November.

Key pieces return

The Trojans also return several key contributors. Senior Rodney Rice is expected back after averaging more than 20 points per game in limited action before suffering a season-ending injury last year.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC also returns sophomore Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, along with junior forward Jacob Cofie.

Musselman once again attacked the transfer portal to add experienced talent. KJ Lewis headlines the incoming group after transferring from Georgetown, while Eric Reibe arrives from UConn.

However, one of the most exciting aspects of USC’s 2026-27 roster is its freshman class. Five-star forward Christian Collins enters as a potential immediate impact player, while twin big men Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff bring elite size and rim protection.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That combination of veteran production, transfer experience, and high-end freshman talent makes the Acrisure Series an intriguing early measuring stick for the Trojans.

A West Coast reunion in Palm Springs

Beyond USC itself, the Acrisure Series almost feels like a reunion for the “old Pac-12.”

Programs such as Colorado, Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, and USC will all gather in Southern California despite now being scattered across different conferences.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) and USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) fight for a rebound during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. Ohio State won 89-82. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In many ways, the event reflects the changing identity of West Coast college basketball. Former conference rivals now compete in the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and Pac-12, yet they will reunite in Palm Springs. The result is a tournament atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and important for the future of basketball on the West Coast.

For USC, though, the focus remains on building momentum. If Musselman’s third-year track record holds true, the Trojans could enter Palm Springs in November as one of the more fascinating teams in college basketball and leave the desert looking like a legitimate NCAA Tournament contender.

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