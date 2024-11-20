How to Watch USC Trojans Basketball vs. San José State: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men's basketball team lost its first game under coach Erick Musselman in his first season with the Trojans. USC lost to the California Golden Bears 71-67 on Sunday, giving the Trojans a 3-1 record through four games.
Up next for Musselman and his team are the San José State Spartans. Including San José State, the Trojans have four games remaining until before Big Ten Conference Play begins against the Oregon Ducks.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men's basketball team will host the San José State Spartans on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. PT in the Galen Center. The game will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service.
Preview:
Under Musselman's leadership, USC had a strong start to the season, including a win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in an exhibition game. Cal's defense held the Trojans to 66 points, their lowest of the young season. Meanwhile, USC's defense has also shown some holes.
"It’s really hard to win at this level if you struggle defensively," said Musselman after losing to Cal. "And obviously, I’ve got to try to continue to tinker and find guys that have lateral mobility to keep the ball in front of them."
The Trojans have given up over 90 points two times already this season: in the exhibition against Gonzaga and against UT Arlington.
“The only thing I know is to just keep working at it. I definitely have to think about the starting lineup. These are decisions that we have to make as a coaching staff," Musselman continued.
While Musselman and his staff continue to adjust the Trojans starting lineup, forwards Terrance Williams II and Saint Thomas are expecting to continue leading USC in minutes. Junior guard Desmond Claude led the team in scoring against Cal, and he averages the most points per game with 15.5.
San José State has struggled to start the season, holding a 1-4 record through the Spartans' first five contests. As a unit, San José is shooting .429 from the floor and .265 from three-point range. Senior guard Josh Uduje leads all Spartans with 13.8 points per game, and the team is averaging 68.6 points per game.
Betting Odds:
According to Vegas, the Trojans are favored by 17.5-point favorites against the San José State Spartans. The over/under total is currently 142.5 points.
Prediction: USC 81, San José State 68
