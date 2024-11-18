Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams revealed that USC coach Lincoln Riley called him to offer some advice before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
"Lincoln Riley called me the other day, and just wanted to talk to me," said Williams. "Check in, things like that. It's something that he told me my freshman year, when I wasn't in a position that I wanted to be in. I wasn't starting at the time, and he told me to 'keep going.' At that time, I didn't necessarily know what those two words meant. I wanted more than that. I wanted to hear a little more than that, but that's all he told me. I use those words to this day."
Before facing the Packers, Williams and the Bears offense were struggling to score touchdowns. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus decided to make a change at offensive coordinator, firing Shane Waldron and promoting Thomas Brown. It appears as though Riley noticed the adversity that Williams was facing, and the USC coach has continued to mentor his former quarterback.
Down 20-19, the rookie quarterback successfully led the two-minute drill, positioning the Bears in field goal range for a game-winning kick as time expired from kicker Cairo Santos. However, the Packers blocked the kick, and the final score remained 20-19, giving Green Bay the win.
"That's all we can do, is keep going," said Williams.
The Bears have now lost four consecutive games, dating back to the infamous "Hail Mary" completion by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to beat Chicago 18-15 in Week 9. Nonetheless, Williams reiterated the confidence he has in his team.
“I’d put those guys back on the field and do it all over if we had to. I believe in those guys,” said Williams.
While the Bears lost the game, Williams showed signs of development after the change at offensive coordinator. Williams completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards, including another 70 yards on the ground with nine rushing attempts.
The game against Green Bay was Chicago's first divisional matchup of the season. In an NFC North that features the Detroit Lions (9-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-2), and Packers (7-3), the Bears have one of the hardest remaining schedules in the NFL.
Williams and the Bears look to snap the four-game losing skid against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 24.
