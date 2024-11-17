USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander is still on the Trojans roster and has not made public a decision to enter the transfer portal. However, Alexander did inform USC coach Lincoln Riley that he will redshirt this season, effectively ending his 2024 season.
And now, Alexander is visiting his familiar Georgia Bulldogs stomping grounds. Alexander posted a photo in Athens, Georgia. Alexander is a third-year player who spent his freshman season at Georgia, before transferring to USC ahead of the 2023 football season.
Alexander was the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 9 prospect overall in 2022 recruiting class.
Initially committed to coach Kirby Smart and Georgia, during his freshman season Alexander totaled nine tackles and two sacks. After transferring to the Trojans, Alexander improved to 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season, starting all 13 games in 2023. In 2024, Alexander has recorded just four tackles and has been in a backup role for USC.
By redshirting, Alexander has two seasons remaining. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle would surely have many options in the transfer portal.
If Alexander does transfer to a school other than Georgia, it will be his third different college football program in four years. Alexander also went to four different high schools in four years (Terrell High School in Texas, Skyline High School in Texas, Denton High School in Texas, IMG Academy in Florida).
Riley made is clear that doesn’t like the current NCAA football redshirt rules, in reference to the redshirt situations with Alexander and Raesjon Davis.
“As long as you have (the current redshirt rules), you’re going to have situations like this,” Riley said. “I think guys should have five years of eligibility. Do whatever you want, play as much as you want or as little as you want, and the only way you get an extra one is if you have two season-ending injuries and miss the whole season.”
“I think it should be that plain and simple," Riley continued. "Then nobody has to worry about any of this other crap like how many games you’ve played.”
In college football, there is a 4-game limit where a player can decide if they want to redshirt or not.
While Alexander's future is undecided, it appears Georgia is in the mix to be his next destination. Kirby Smart's No. 11 Bulldogs beat the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, 31-17, on Saturday night.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Visiting USC Trojans Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended