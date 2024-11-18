USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The TV networks have announced that a six-day selection has been utilized for the USC Trojans home game against the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will have kick options of 12:30 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. PT or 4:30 p.m. PT. The official kickoff time will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 23.
USC and Notre Dame traditionally play on the Saturday following Thanksgiving when the game is played in Los Angeles. It will be the 95th all-time meeting between two of college football’s most storied programs in a series that dates all the way back to 1926. The game has been played every year since, except for a hiatus during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. USC trails in the series 51-37-5.
The “Jeweled Shillelagh” trophy is awarded annually to the winner and gets their logo put on the club: an emerald-adorned shamrock for Notre Dame and a ruby-encrusted Trojan head for USC.
The Trojans ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided loss to the Irish last season. Notre Dame forced five turnovers and dominated USC 48-20 in South Bend. It was the Trojans first loss of the season after a 6-0 start and began a downward spiral in which they lost four of their final five regular season games.
USC won the last time the two schools played at the Coliseum in 2022. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams threw for one touchdown, ran for three and hit the Heisman pose on his way to becoming the eighth USC player to win college football’s most prestigious award.
Before facing a tough challenge when the Irish come to down to close out the regular season, USC will play in another rivalry game when they face their crosstown rivals the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 16.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava made his first start on Saturday in the Trojans 28-20 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maiava accounted for all four touchdowns, throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers, Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson. Woody Marks ran for career-high 146 yards and became the school's first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017.
The defensive recorded its first multi-interception game of the season thanks to defensive backs Jaylin Smith and Greedy Vance. USC is one win away from becoming bowl eligible when they face the Bruins, otherwise they would need to defeat the Irish at home.
"We responded well and to come back and win it was awesome," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "So proud of the guys. We've talked to them a lot about this three-game stretch here at the end and what an opportunity it is for us. And we got it started off on the right foot."
Kickoff against the Bruins on Saturday is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
