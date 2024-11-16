USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Message on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
The early signing period is less than three weeks away, which means it is flip season for high school recruiting. The USC Trojans 2025 recruiting class is slowly falling apart having lost two recruits in as many days this week. Hayden Lowe, a four-star edge rusher flipped to Miami and Shamar Arnoux, a three-star cornerback flipped to Auburn.
USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the state of the Trojans recruiting class on Thursday.
“I think [recruits] do see the progress, and they do see how close this team is,” Riley said. “And I think the real elite competitors look at it and say, 'Gosh, this team's been that close, and if our class can come in here and add a boost to this and make this better, we can be the ones to help push this thing over the edge.' And so, I think the great ones always see the opportunity. And I do think, recruiting in general, especially when you have a year like ours or that obviously hasn't went the way that we've wanted in the last several weeks, you find out pretty quickly who's about that, and who's really able to take on the head-on challenge," said Riley.
Lowe, a local product out of Oaks Christian (CA) was the first domino to fall on Wednesday. Riley and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua were attendance for his last playoff game, but Lowe never felt he was a priority for the Trojans. Lowe is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 20 edge in the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking.
“I feel like Miami has given me unwavering love since the start of my recruiting process,” Lowe told On3. “You know, since the start, USC hasn’t really given me all-in — I haven’t really been their No. 1 guy from the start. I became their No. 1 guy when other recruits decommitted, With U-Miami, I’ve been their No. 1 guy since the start. They love me. You’ve got to go where you’re wanted. I feel like I’m more wanted in Miami than LA.”
Riley said recruiting California is “priority No. 1,” but the loss of Lowe highlights USC's struggles with recruiting elite talent in-state. Of the top 25 recruits in the state of California, per the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking, USC has just two commitments: linebacker Matai Tagoa’i and cornerback Trestin Castro. Alabama has four of them, including three of the top four, Texas A&M has four, including three of the top eight and Oregon has four of the top 25.
A program that built a fence under around Southern California in the early 2000s under Pete Carroll and in the mid 2010s for a brief moment with Steve Sarkisian has struggled for many years to keep the blue bloods of college football from taking a majority of the elite talent in the Trojans backyard.
Arnoux, a Carrolton (GA) product has been a frequent visitor at Auburn, attending multiple games in the fall. The three-star recruit ultimately decided to stay closer to home. He is the No. 452 overall prospect and No. 43 cornerback in the On3 Industry Ranking. Arnoux had been one of six recruits in the Trojans recruiting class from the state of Georgia.
“Auburn has always felt like home,” Arnoux told On3. “I get a great vibe from the coaches. Auburn is one of those places that has a small-town togetherness. The whole community supports the football team. It gives you a magical feeling."
With the defensive front being a position of need and having three cornerbacks in their final year of eligibility, the Trojans will need to be heavy buyers when the transfer portal opens next month if they are unable to fill those positions before the majority of recruits sign.
Arnoux is the teammate of four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis, who recently was predicted to flip his commitment to Colorado, according to Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3. Lewis will take an unofficial visit to Georgia this weekend for their matchup against No. 7 Tennessee. His recruitment will be viewed very carefully over the coming weeks.
Offensive tackle Carde Smith has also been predicted to flip his commitment with Lewis to Colorado. Smith has visited Colorado twice this fall, including once in October with Lewis for the Buffaloes victory over Cincinnati. Everyday Deion Sanders seems to be gaining ground on a couple of prize recruits of the Trojans 2025 recruiting class.
“We're going to stay steady, stay the course,” Riley said. “We know the kind of people and players we want to bring in here, and that's what we're going to keep doing.”
