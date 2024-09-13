USC Trojans Basketball Schedule Update: Early Matchup with Oregon Ducks In December
The USC men's basketball team had part of their early Big Ten matchups leaked out by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Friday, Sept. 13.
The early Big Ten schedule games are conference games that are being played during the non-conference portion of the schedule. With the Big Ten setting USC up with home and home scheduled with the Ducks, the Trojans will have to return the favor later in the season as they will have to travel to Eugene.
USC will also host and travel to UCLA and Washington.
The Trojans are entering their inaugural year with the Big Ten, but will start off their conference schedule with a familiar foe in Oregon. The Ducks and Trojans were battling it out for Pac-12 supremacy for over a decade before both schools moved over to the Big Ten.
Oregon isn't the only former Pac-12 team that USC will be playing this upcoming season. USC head coach Eric Musselman and his staff put together a non-conference schedule that could feature two former Pac-12 schools.
The Trojans will host the Cal Golden Bears on Nov. 20 and could potientially face off against Arizona State at the Acrisure Classic on Nov. 29.
USC will roll into the 2024-25 season opener against Tennessee-Chattanooga with a whole new roster with the exception of Harrison Hornery. The Trojans are going to have to rely on newcomers like Desmond Claude, Saint Thomas, and Clark Slajchert, who all averaged over 15 points per game at their previous schools, to lead them into their first year of the Musselman era of USC basketball.
