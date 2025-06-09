USC Trojans Transfer Finds New Big Ten Home
The USC Trojans have now lost multiple contributors from this past season to the Washington Huskies during this offseason. With guard Desmond Claude announcing his commitment to the Huskies, USC coach Eric Musselman has lost his starting backcourt to a Big Ten conference foe.
Claude joins fellow USC transfer Wesley Yates III in moving up to Seattle and suiting up for Washington coach Danny Sprinkle.
Claude said in a post on Instagram that the additions the Huskies have made this offseason through the transfer portal impacted his decision in a big way.
"After a long and thorough process of evaluating each school recruiting me, I have decided to sign at the University of Washington. I am a firm believer with the recruiting class coming in and the returning players, we can compete with the very best, which was very important to me. I am excited to get to work with my new teammates and staff in Seattle Husky. Go Dawgs," Claude said.
Claude averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Trojans en route to an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past campaign. He brings a lot of experience to Washington, appearing in 102 between his three years at Xavier and USC.
After the Trojans' 85-61 win over Washington on Dec. 7, 2024, Sprinkle was extremely complimentary about Claude, who led USC in scoring with 20 points. Claude put up 25 points in the return game at Galen Center in March.
"Desmond Claude, he controlled the entire game without even being aggressive offensively," Sprinkle said. "We wanted to get it out of his hands and I thought he did a great job just facilitating and getting everybody shots."
The No. 9 point guard and No. 31 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Claude will be facing his old program twice next season during Big Ten conference play. He chose Washington over Gonzaga, Florida, and Ole Miss.
Claude was a late addition to the transfer portal, entering on April 22 which was the last day to enter. If he returned to USC, he would've been in line to receive heavy usage with Yates leaving earlier in the spring. His departure leaves USC with only one player returning from last season in forward Terrance Williams.
Musselman and the Trojans have reloaded via the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row after building the roster from scratch after arriving last offseason.
USC's opening night starting five will consist of an entirely new lineup, but is primed to feature Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, who reportedly received a hefty NIL contract with the Trojans. The guard was one of the best players on the court for the Terrapins this past season. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 32 starts.