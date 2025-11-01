USC, Eric Musselman in Halloween Spirit at Practice Before Season Opener
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team was in the Halloween spirit at practice. There were Trojans players all over the court wearing costumes. It made for a very interesting looking practice for coach Eric Musselman’s team.
USC Trojans Wear Halloween Costumes at Practice
USC coach Eric Musselman has his team loose as the days count down to their 2025-26 season opener. The Trojans open up against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, Nov. 3 at home in Los Angeles at the Galen Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.
At their Halloween practice, Musselman had the players dress up in Halloween costumes. Take a look at some of the hilarious pictures the USC Men’s Baskeball team posted on their X account. They are can't miss.
Musselman appeared to be dressed up as Deion Sanders. Sanders wore No. 21 with the Dallas Cowboys and played professional baseball. Musselman has the No. 21 Cowboys jersey on and combined it with baseball pants. There were some other creative costumes out there.
Thing 1 and Thing 2, Spiderman, a nurse, a tiger, a cone, and a blind ref were among them.
Trojans, Musselman Seeking Return to NCAA Tournament
This is Musselman’s second year at the helm for the Trojans. 2024-25 wasn’t easy, as USC went 17-18 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play in their first season as a member of the conference.
This resulted in a second straight season where USC men’s basketball failed to make the NCAA Tournament. They accepted a bid to the inaugural College Basketball Crown, where they fell in the quarterfinals.
The Trojans were aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. After losing seven players to the portal, they gained eight. Some of the incoming transfers were among to the top in the country; former Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara, former Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar, former Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice, and former Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie.
Not only has USC missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, so has Coach Musselman. Before being hired by USC prior to the 2024-25 season, Musselman was the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He had a lot of success in Fayetteville, leading Arkansas to three Sweet 16's and two Elite Eight appearances.
In his final season there, the Razorbacks missed the tournament. Before he was at Arkansas, Musselman was the coach of the Nevada Wolfpack. He lead them to a Sweet 16 and then followed up that year with another tournament appearance, earning a No. 7 seed before he eventually took the Razorbacks job.
There's no question this USC team this season has the talent to be a tournament team. Now, it's up to Musselman to guide them. Will the Trojans be dancing once again in 2026?