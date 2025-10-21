How USC Trojans, Eric Musselman are Recruiting Four-Star Twins Darius, Adonis Ratliff
USC’s frontcourt of the future could get a massive boost this week.
Twin brothers Darius and Adonis Ratliff, both 7-footers ranked among the top 60 prospects in the 2026 class, are set to announce their college commitments on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York.
Their final four schools are Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, and USC.
The brothers—each holding nearly 20 Division I offers—represent one of the most coveted recruiting packages in the nation. Both bring elite size, mobility, and versatility that have drawn national attention from top programs coast to coast.
USC’s NBA Development Pitch
USC has been firmly in the mix after hosting the twins for an official visit earlier this fall, and both brothers made it clear that Eric Musselman’s NBA pedigree has stood out throughout their recruitment.
“I know they have an NBA style of play,” Darius told Rivals' Joe Tipton. “Coach Musselman said he looks for a lot of NBA players’ sons because they know how to play the game the right way.”
Adonis shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing the Trojans’ professional development environment:
“They have an NBA coach. That’s what everybody dreams of. He knows how the game works, and he could potentially get me there too.”
That message carries real weight. Musselman’s track record speaks for itself — he’s helped develop Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody, both first-round picks from his time at Arkansas.
And beyond Musselman’s resume, USC’s own pipeline to the pros is thriving.
The Trojans have produced numerous NBA contributors in recent years, most notably Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
For the Ratliff twins, USC represents the ideal blend of coaching experience, player development, and NBA-level exposure.
Four-Star Brothers
At Archbishop Stepinac, the Ratliffs have been the centerpiece of one of New York’s most dominant high school programs.
Darius Ratliff, a 7-foot, 215-pound center ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals, anchors the paint with his rim protection and rebounding.
He averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game during the 2024–25 season, missing some time due to injury but returning as a key force in Stepinac’s championship run.
His mobility and improved shooting touch have made him a true two-way threat.
Meanwhile, Adonis Ratliff — ranked No. 57 nationally — brings more of a perimeter punch.
The 7-foot power forward averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game, showcasing his unique blend of shooting and shot-blocking.
His 32-point performance on 9-of-11 shooting from three at the Border Wars showcase turned heads nationally, cementing his reputation as one of the best stretch bigs in high school basketball.
Together, they give off flashes of a modern “Twin Towers” — rim protectors who can both space the floor and switch defensively.
Their chemistry, athleticism, and emerging polish make them a dream package for any coach building an NBA-ready frontcourt.
USC’s Big Recruiting Moment
Landing one Ratliff twin would be a significant win. Landing both could be program-defining.
For a program already boasting one of the nation’s most pro-ready coaching staffs and a clear path from college stardom to NBA success, the Ratliff twins could be the next cornerstone pieces in USC’s evolving basketball identity.
The stage is set. Two seven-footers. One decision. And a potential recruiting swing that could shape the Trojans’ frontcourt for years to come.