How USC Trojans, Eric Musselman are Recruiting Four-Star Twins Darius, Adonis Ratliff

Four-star twins Darius and Adonis Ratliff, both 7-foot prospects from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains New York, have the USC Trojans among their top choices as they near a high-profile commitment on Wednesday.

Dec 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC’s frontcourt of the future could get a massive boost this week.

Twin brothers Darius and Adonis Ratliff, both 7-footers ranked among the top 60 prospects in the 2026 class, are set to announce their college commitments on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York.

Their final four schools are Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, and USC.

The brothers—each holding nearly 20 Division I offers—represent one of the most coveted recruiting packages in the nation. Both bring elite size, mobility, and versatility that have drawn national attention from top programs coast to coast.

USC’s NBA Development Pitch

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has been firmly in the mix after hosting the twins for an official visit earlier this fall, and both brothers made it clear that Eric Musselman’s NBA pedigree has stood out throughout their recruitment.

“I know they have an NBA style of play,” Darius told Rivals' Joe Tipton. “Coach Musselman said he looks for a lot of NBA players’ sons because they know how to play the game the right way.”

Adonis shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing the Trojans’ professional development environment:

“They have an NBA coach. That’s what everybody dreams of. He knows how the game works, and he could potentially get me there too.”

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That message carries real weight. Musselman’s track record speaks for itself — he’s helped develop Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody, both first-round picks from his time at Arkansas.

And beyond Musselman’s resume, USC’s own pipeline to the pros is thriving.

The Trojans have produced numerous NBA contributors in recent years, most notably Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

For the Ratliff twins, USC represents the ideal blend of coaching experience, player development, and NBA-level exposure.

Four-Star Brothers

St. Raymond's Brandon Stores Jr. (14) tries to drive between Stepinac's Darius Ratliff and his brother Adonis Ratliff (3) during CHSAA basketball action at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains Jan. 17, 2025. Stepinac won the game 89-80. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Archbishop Stepinac, the Ratliffs have been the centerpiece of one of New York’s most dominant high school programs.

Darius Ratliff, a 7-foot, 215-pound center ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals, anchors the paint with his rim protection and rebounding.

He averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game during the 2024–25 season, missing some time due to injury but returning as a key force in Stepinac’s championship run.

His mobility and improved shooting touch have made him a true two-way threat.

Stepinac's Darius Ratliff (13) works against Scarsdale's Hunter Ross (23) during the William F. Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic at Westchester County Center in White Plains on Saturday, December 21, 2024. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Adonis Ratliff — ranked No. 57 nationally — brings more of a perimeter punch.

The 7-foot power forward averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game, showcasing his unique blend of shooting and shot-blocking.

His 32-point performance on 9-of-11 shooting from three at the Border Wars showcase turned heads nationally, cementing his reputation as one of the best stretch bigs in high school basketball.

Together, they give off flashes of a modern “Twin Towers” — rim protectors who can both space the floor and switch defensively.

Their chemistry, athleticism, and emerging polish make them a dream package for any coach building an NBA-ready frontcourt.

USC’s Big Recruiting Moment

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Landing one Ratliff twin would be a significant win. Landing both could be program-defining.

For a program already boasting one of the nation’s most pro-ready coaching staffs and a clear path from college stardom to NBA success, the Ratliff twins could be the next cornerstone pieces in USC’s evolving basketball identity.

The stage is set. Two seven-footers. One decision. And a potential recruiting swing that could shape the Trojans’ frontcourt for years to come.

JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

