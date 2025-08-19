How Will USC Trojans Coach Eric Musselman's Transfer Portal Additions Impact Defense?
After a first season full of growing pains, USC Trojans men's basketball coach Eric Musselman is looking to lead the Trojans to new heights like he did during his time at Arkansas from 2019 to 2023. In Musselman's first season, the Trojans finished with a 17-18 record and 7-13 in the Big Ten Conference.
In USC's first season as a member of the Big Ten, conference opponents dominated the Trojans at the rim, shooting 70 percent, which ranked in the third percentile nationally.
While it wasn't the first season that many Trojans fans were hoping for, USC did put together some quality wins, including beating two ranked teams: Illinois on the road and Michigan State at home.
The poor rim defense showed for USC as they finished the season with a 5-17 record against top-100 teams last season.
USC's Key Transfer Additions
To improve their rim defense heading into the 2025-26 season, Musselman added several transfers to USC's roster in the offseason. One of those additions included Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man known for his mobility and his athleticism as an off-ball defender.
In his one season with Virginia, Cofie averaged 7.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while averaging 49.5 percent from the field. Cofie has the potential to be one of the top defenders in the Big Ten next season with his talent.
The Trojans also added the 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year, Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris. Dickerson led the Colonials to the Horizon League title and gave No. 2-seeded Alabama a tussle in the NCAA Tournament.
Dickerson recorded a block percentage that ranked in the top 35 nationally, according to KenPom.com, and averaged 13.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Dominating 7-on-7 Invitational
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Interesting Label As Lincoln Riley Criticism Mounts
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect
Other Portal Additions for the Trojans
Utah transfer forward Ezra Ausar and Youngstown State transfer center Gabe Dynes are other additions to USC's roster this season. Dynes ranked third in Division I in block percentage with 14.4 percent.
The additions of former Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara and Maryland guard Rodney Rice will provide a significant defensive impact on the Trojans' team. Baker-Mazara was an efficient defender in his two seasons with Auburn, helping lead them to the Final Four, averaging 12.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists last season.
Rice was also a leader for Maryland last season, averaging 13.8 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
The Trojans will have multiple defenders that they can utilize in lineups next season with these six transfer additions. The transfers that USC added will benefit a defense that finished 88th in the country last season in defensive efficiency and 14th in Big Ten play, according to KenPom.
USC's defense could be a force to be reckoned with for opponents next season as the Trojans are primed to take a step forward in Musselman's second season.