USC Coach Eric Musselman Updates Freshman Star Alijah Arenas' Potential Return from Injury

After a car crash and torn meniscus, USC Trojans five-star freshman Alijah Arenas could still play this season. Trojans coach Eric Musselman gave a brief update on Arenas' injury status, and Musselman says Arenas will be reevaluated in January.

Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Few freshmen in college basketball have faced more adversity before their first game than USC Trojans shooting guard Alijah Arenas.

The five-star guard — and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — endured a brutal summer that began with a car crash in April and continued with a torn meniscus in July.

Yet, despite the setbacks, USC coach Eric Musselman made it clear at Big Ten Media Days that Arenas’ freshman year isn’t lost just yet.

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’ll be reevaluated in mid-January to determine whether he’ll suit up this season,” Musselman told reporters in Chicago. “He’s progressed really well. He’s so resilient — it’s insane. He’s wired different.”

A Rough Start to a Promising Career

Arenas’ journey took a shocking turn last spring when he was involved in a serious car accident that left him hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma for several days.

He recovered at home over the following weeks, showing the same competitive toughness that once made his father one of the NBA’s most fearless scorers.

Just as his recovery gained momentum, Arenas suffered another setback.

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In July, Arenas suffered a torn meniscus, an injury that typically sidelines players for several months and put his entire freshman season in jeopardy.

Even so, the 6-foot-6 guard hasn’t stayed still.

He’s been seen around USC’s facilities in a knee brace and scooter, sometimes dribbling or taking stationary shots while rehabbing on the sidelines — a glimpse of the passion and work ethic that made him one of the nation’s most coveted recruits.

What USC Is Missing

Arenas arrived in Los Angeles as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The five-star talent from Chatsworth, California, was Musselman’s top addition in his first USC recruiting class, paired with fellow top-50 guard Jerry Easter.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Link Academy guard Jerry Easter (2) against Wasatch Academy during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the injury, Musselman envisioned Arenas as a primary playmaker in an uncommonly tall lineup — one that could have featured 6-foot-5 Rodney Rice as the shortest starter.

That vision is now on hold, but not forgotten. If Arenas can return by February, he could offer a late-season spark as the Trojans enter Big Ten play and fight for NCAA Tournament positioning.

Arenas was recruited to inject life into USC’s offense — a player with the confidence to create his own shot and the energy to push the pace in Musselman’s aggressive, transition-heavy system.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His presence was supposed to give the Trojans the edge and swagger they sometimes lacked a year ago.

What Comes Next

The plan now is patience. Musselman and the USC training staff will reevaluate Arenas in January to determine whether he can safely take the floor.

That timeline would likely align with the midpoint of the Trojans’ Big Ten schedule, giving them flexibility to either ease him in late or preserve his redshirt if the recovery window proves too tight.

Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now, Arenas’ focus remains on rehab and rebuilding confidence in his knee.

But his resilience and determination — the same traits Musselman praised publicly — suggest that writing off his freshman year would be premature.

After all, if there’s one thing Alijah Arenas has proven already, it’s that he refuses to let setbacks define him.

