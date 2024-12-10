USC Trojans, Fresno State Bulldogs Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Odds
The No. 5 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 8-1 and on a four-game win streak. The Trojans are coming off a big win against the Oregon Ducks, starting 1-0 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy will be facing the 7-3 Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will open against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
Game Preview:
The Trojans are coming off a big win against Oregon, 66-53. It was their first Big Ten in-conference win in history, and the momentum is in their favor. Now on a four-game win streak, the Trojans will return home to face the Bulldogs.
USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb appeared on Trojans Live ahead of the matchup to discuss the team.
“I thought we were really good at Oregon, not perfect. You know, we turned the ball over too much, but we were locked into a game plan,” Gottlieb said.
The Trojans are off to a strong start this season and do not look to be slowing down. While forward JuJu Watkins remains a dominant player, the entire Trojans team has stepped up this season.
Watkins leads the team with 25 points and 2.6 steals per game. USC forward Kiki Iriafen has also been having a big year, averaging 9.1 rebounds per game, and guard Talia von Oelhoffen averages 3.6 assists. On the defensive side of the ball, Trojans' center Rayah Marshall averages 2.1 blocks per game. This Trojans team is stacked and will be a challenge for the Bulldogs.
Though the Fresno State Bulldogs have earned two straight wins, they are looking to get a streak going. The Bulldogs are coming off an 83-point win and hoping the momentum is starting to shift in their favor.
While they may not have the best record, Fresno State forward Mia Jacobs has been a dominant performer for the Bulldogs. Jacobs leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Maria Konstantinidou also leads in blocks with 0.8 per game. Preventing Jacobs and Konstantinidou from getting momentum early is the key to success for the Trojans.
The Trojans are averaging 85.6 points per game, with a perfect record when scoring over 62.4 points. The Bulldogs average 62.4 points allowed, setting up USC for success if they play their best. It will still be an important game for the Trojans.
Despite the Trojans being 8-1 and ranked, three teams in the Big Ten remain undefeated. USC has a tough schedule coming up, including a matchup with the UConn Huskies on Dec. 21. Getting the win against Fresno State will be important to keep up with the rest of the conference.
The USC Trojans are 38.5-point favorites against Fresno State.
USC vs. Fresno State Prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Fresno State Bulldogs 84-57.
After USC’s game against Fresno State, the Trojans will face the Elon Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. PT. After that, the Trojans face the No. 2 UConn Huskies on Dec. 21 in what is likely be their toughest matchup yet.
