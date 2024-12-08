USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Continues NIL Run, Stars in State Farm Commercial
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is a new star in insurance promotions. A State Farm commercial featuring Watkins was released earlier this this week. Watkins joins Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Paul, and Caitlin Clark as State Farm athletes.
Watkins announced in November that she was State Farm partner. Now, she's already starred in he first commercial.
JuJu Watkins Secures State Farm NIL Deal
JuJu Watkins is one of the biggest superstars across all college sports. It comes as no surprise she locked up yet another big NIL deal. Watkins has already signed numerous NIL contracts with Nike, NYX Professional Makeup, Gatorade, Celsius, and many more. Watkins spoke with Forbes Magazine about her partnership with State Farm.
“I was super excited about the partnership, and State Farm is just such a great brand,” Watkins said. “You know, their Good Neighbor initiative, I’m big on community as well. So being able to do things within the community is going to be super important, and also their in women’s basketball and women’s sports was also a big deciding factor for me. . . . I’m super excited to partner with them.”
Watkins is sure to keep landing endorsement and NIL deals with her talent on the court and popularity.
Watkins Having Another Incredible Season for Trojans
JuJu Watkins took over college basketball by storm last season. In just her freshman year, Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. She helped lead the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and all the way to the elite eight.
So far this season, Watson is averaging similar numbers, with 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, put her shooting percentages have gotten dramatically better. Heading into the weekend Watkins was shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three point land. Those are improvements from her 40.2 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from the three in 2023.
USC is currently ranked No. 6 in the the country with an 8-1 record. On Saturday afternoon, the Trojans went into Eugene and beat the Oregon Ducks 66-53, and Watkins scored 21 points in the victory.
The Trojans have the 4th-best odds to win the national title at +600. They trail only South Carolina, UConn, and Notre Dame.
