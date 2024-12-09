Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 11-2 on the season after an impressive 42-21 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The game was back and forth until the fourth quarter, when the Vikings outscored Atlanta 21-0. Former USC Trojan quarterback Sam Darnold had one of the best games of his career and made franchise history in the process.
Darnold now officially has the most games with a 100 or better passer rating in a single season in Minnesota Vikings history, and he’s accomplished that feat in only 13 games. So much of the conversation surrounding Darnold is about how much Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell has revived his career. While that can’t be discredited, Darnold has also broken records this season. Darnold has been nails and makes all the throws while showing incredible toughness.
"That was a lot of emotion for me. I was just excited, man. I feel like I couldn't just sit there stoic, straight-faced. I feel like I had to show a little bit of emotion for the fans. Gave them what they wanted," Darnold said when asked about his jumping on the bench to hype the home crowd.
Darnold is playing the best football of his career. He is coming off of a three-game stretch where he didn’t throw an interception, led two game-winning drives, and helped lead the Vikings to a 10-win season despite playing a string of playoff-caliber teams. Darnold has been playing as well as any quarterback in the league the last month of the season, and there has been nothing flukey about it.
Darnold was 22/28 passing, 78.6 completion percentage, 347 passing yards, a career-high five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 157.9 passer rating. The Vikings are 11-2 and essentially locked into the NFC playoffs with a wildcard position at worst. They’re still hunting for the NFC North division crown, but the Detroit Lions would have to lose their remaining two division games.
Sam Darnold, 13 weeks into the season, sits amongst the league’s very best statistically. Darnold has 3,299 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and one rushing touchdown. Darnold is top three in the NFL in passing touchdowns, trailing only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Per The Athletic’s reporter Aaron Gleeman, Sam Darnold became the first Vikings quarterback with 300 or more yards and five or more touchdowns since Vikings legend Daunte Culpepper in 2004. It’s been 20 years since a Vikings quarterback has had a performance as strong as what Darnold was able to produce today.
MORE: USC Trojans Bowl Game Prediction: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'
MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting
MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Land Top-10 Recruiting Class? Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Gino Quinones Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Entz Raves About Freshman Linebacker Desman Stephens II's Potential