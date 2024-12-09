Chicago' Bears Caleb Williams Brutally Honest In 'Ass Kicking' By San Francisco 49ers
The Chicago Bears went on the road to the Bay Area and suffered an embarrassing 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In a game with few bright spots, former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze connected for two touchdowns for Chicago's offense.
Williams and the Bears' offense had a lackluster first half, mustering only four yards of total offense after sack yardage was factored in. Williams was sacked seven times and now has been sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL this season. However, the second half was much better, and Williams finished the game 17/23, with 134 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The rookie wide receiver was on the receiving end for both touchdowns, highlighting a bright spot on a dark day.
“My job is to lead. The captains job is to lead from the front, even when it’s tough. My job is not to get you up to come into the facility to do your job, to come in and have after hours, treatment, all these different things…My job, and our job, is to go out there and lead the guys and lead the guys the right way. It’s an internal thing to get up and do the job over and over." said Caleb Williams in the post-game press conference.
Odunze was targeted five times by Williams, and four of the five targets were completed for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Odunze is now up to 45 receptions, 585 receiving yards, and three touchdowns on the season. As the Chicago Bears continue to build for the future, nurturing this relationship on and off the field is of the utmost importance.
The first-half starts have to improve for Williams and the Bears' offense. Some of that is on Williams and his bad habit of holding the football too long, but that needs context. The Bears are often in comeback mode due to facing large deficits. The 49ers scored 14 first-quarter points and put the Bears behind the eight-ball instantaneously. Before the game felt settled, it was already 24-0, and the game was essentially over.
The desperation to score points often forces young players into creation mode, and that’s the biggest cause for the sacks. The Bears also can’t rely on the run game early or late in games. They’ve yet to pass 100 yards rushing in the last three games, and Williams himself has been the team's leading rusher in two of those games.
While the offense had improved and had three consecutive respectable to very good showings, the lack of spacing reared its head once again in the Bears’ passing game. Interim coach Thomas Brown had taken over the mantle of offensive coordinator, but after being promoted once again, coach Chris Beatty assumed the interim offensive coordinator role. The constant change can’t be conducive to success for the coaches or the players.
Williams now has the NFL rookie record for most starts without an interception after going seven games without throwing one, passing former Steelers standout out quarterback Charlie Batch. Again, wins are the most important statistic at the end of the day. That’s a given. When there’s a season like this, which the Bears are uncomfortably used to, celebrating the small victories is the only way to make it through.
