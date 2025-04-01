What USC Trojans Coach Lindsay Gottlieb Said After Season-Ending Loss To UConn
The USC Trojans women's basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament following their Elite 8 matchup. The Trojans lost against the UConn Huskies, 78-64. The Women of Troy put up a fight, but could not get the job done, and their season is over.
The game began with a quick pace from both teams, and the lead went back and forth. In the second quarter, the UConn Huskies took the lead, and USC could not take it back. Despite being unable to change the lead, USC kept it close.
After the game, USC Trojans coach Linsday Gottlieb spoke about the loss that ended the team's season.
“I just managed to talk to the team in the locker room without crying, but I can’t promise you it’s not going to happen up here,” Gotltieb began. “I want to start out first by congratulating a UConn team that is really good. Obviously could win the National Championship.”
Gottlieb spoke about what she said to the team in the locker room after the game. This is the scond year in a row that USC lost in the Elite 8 against UConn.
“What I said to our team in there was, you know, from the second we lost at this round last year, I said the bar has been raised, the standards been raised, the expectations have been raised and even through we’ve lost at the same point and stage, I think our team 100 percent delivered on raising that bar and raisting that standard,” Gottlieb said.
“It took a lot for us internally to get to the point where we were legitimately a national championship contender, a real top-five team,” Gottlieb said. “I just couldn’t be more proud of a group, you know we lost a national player of the year, probable one week ago today, and we’ve won two NCAA tournament games.”
Despite the loss, Gottlieb did not hide how proud she is of the team this year.
“As much as this hurts for our kids, you know, how do you not have respect and root for a team that had to figure some things out too along the way,” Gottlieb said.
“I was just really proud of the way we competed tonight. I think you saw the heart and character of our team on display, and I’m disappointed for them that we don’t get to go to Tampa and get two more games, but I’m not sad with the way this group represented themselves,” Gottlieb said.
The Trojans gained forward Kiki Iriafen through the transfer portal last offseason and now she is projected to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Trojans also brought in guard Talia von Oelhoffen, who has been a big player for USC. Gottlieb spoke about the players on the team helping the program and where the team will go from here.
“A lot of people, I think, you know, once we lost at this point last year, we asked the people who are returning to be better. We said to the freshmen coming in, the bar has been raised, and then we brought in some transfers who could help us take the next step,” Gottlieb said.
“For Rayah and Clarice to be with me for four years, I just told them in there, the meteoric rise that they’ve been a part of is really significant. But I also think TVO and Kiki coming in here changed our program too,” Gottlieb continued.
“We’re going to get past this stage at some point, and they’re going to have their fingerprints all over it even though, you know, they won’t be physically with us on the team.”
Gottlieb was asked how she processes the tournament loss without having USC guard JuJu Watkins on the team because of her ACL tear in the second round.
“I think at some point, the emotions of the last seven days will kick in more,” Gottlieb said. “It was only tonight a week ago, you know, that one of the best players in college basketball and just so meaningful to everything we are went down. And I’m just so proud of the way everyone rallied.”
“When I just take a little time and, like I said, I’ll still be so just like crushed for JuJu and in the game because that just wasn’t supposed to happen like that, you know, but I also think I have no doubt that her comeback’s going to be legendary,” Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb finished speaking to the media by discussing the freshmen on the team, who have been progressing all season, but really stepped up in the tournament.
“I think Avery and Kennedy, and Kayleigh Heckel and our other freshmen, like they are high, high level players. They’re competitors, they’re winners, they’re ready for any stage,” Gottlieb said. “I know they’re going to keep getting better, which is unbelievable.”